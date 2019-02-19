Affordable Dental Solutions Offering West Chester Dental Implants

Affordable dental implants in West Chester available from ADS

A single dental implant in West Chester costs only $2,000.

WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions is making the cost of dental implants in West Chester more affordable with its Chester County location.

A single dental implant from ADS costs only $2,000. This price, one of the lowest in the area, includes both the abutment and crown. The natural look of dental implants has made them one of the most popular missing tooth solutions available.

In addition to dental implants, dentures are also available. Full dentures are $650 per arch, partial dentures are $750 per arch, and implant-retained dentures are available for only $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s full lower dentures.

“Patients not only leave our office with a new smile but with new confidence,” says Dr. Catherine Alger, dentist in West Chester.

To learn more about dental implants and dentures in West Chester, request an appointment with the team of Chester County dentists at ADS by visiting http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.



