Perfect Print – New add-on for Perfect PDF® apps

Soft Xpansion has released its add-on Perfect Print for the Perfect PDF® app family.

BOCHUM, GERMANY, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Bochum, February 5, 2019) – Soft Xpansion has released its add-on Perfect Print for the Perfect PDF app family. It optimizes, enhances or completely redesigns the print layout of PDF files. The offered features are fully independent from the layout functionality of the source application that the PDF file is based upon. The add-on also includes an introduction into its features and explains the basic creation steps.Perfect Print offers a rich set of layout options, both for a single page and for a complete document. The add-on comes with standard templates for immediate use, which may be adapted to the user´s individual requirements and be saved as favorites. The standard templates include, but are not limited to, layouts for printing posters, for the design of booklets (eBooks and folding booklets), for the composition of standard company letterheads and offer features to place page backgrounds or watermarks.Main Features at a Glance• Poster printing (split a one-page document of any size into A4 or letter size tiles)• Booklet creation (eBooks and folding booklets)• Album design (place multiple pages on one paper sheet)• Add background, watermark, header and footer to pages (e.g. to create standard company letterheads and place page content on them)• Resize and rotate pages, scale, fit and align page content on paper sheets• Define page range and page order for printingPrices & AvailabilityThe price for the Perfect Print add-on is EUR 2.99 for a three months term of use and EUR 5.99 for twelve months. It is available as in-app purchase in the Microsoft Store.About Soft XpansionSince its foundation in 1995, Soft Xpansion is a specialized software manufacturer with global activities. The product range includes solutions (powerful standard desktop software and apps, innovative software development kits, and flexible, individual programming) in the core areas PDF technology, content/document management and tools. The company looks back on more than 20 years of experience in the IT sector. The software development expertise covers all steps for standard applications and for individual projects - market and requirement analysis, conceptual design, development, implementation, support and advancements. The clients come from all over the world. Soft Xpansion is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.