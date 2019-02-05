Corporate catering in Los Angeles for small to large groups is as simple as contacting Delphi Greek.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The restaurant offering catering services for up to 50 people with two hours notice. For 50 or more, the restaurant requests four hours notice.

"When you are looking for 'catering near me,' think Delphi Greek. When you need catering services in a hurry, think Delphi Greek. When you want corporate catering in Los Angeles, but want something different, Delphi Greek is here for you," said owner Roozbeh Farahanipour.

The restaurants Greek menu can be customized to fit any catering needs. Ideally a person will plan ahead and set up a consultation meeting to discuss what is needed and what the restaurant can provide. Mr. Farahanipour said he understand things do not always happen on an organized schedule, hence the restaurant's ability to feed a crowd on short notice.

"We know that you what time to make everything perfect. We also know that sometimes all you have time to do is react. if that happens, leave the food to us. You take care of everything else and we'll make sure everyone attending the event has a meal they will talk about days from now," he said.

For those who have the time, Mr. Farahanipour suggests the consultation meeting. That way Delphi Greek's catering service and the person ordering the food have time to plan everything. Mr. Farahanipour said he can also point people to places that offer venues, lighting and other support services for events.

The corporate catering in Los Angeles service covers breakfast, lunch and dinner. If need be, the restaurant can also supply a break food like Greek pastries and appetizers. Mr. Farahanipour said his only goal is to make sure every catering customer has the best experience possible.

In addition to catering, Delphi Greek now has a full-service bar with happy hours from 3-6 pm and from 8:30 -11 pm. Come enjoy a handmade cocktail before a delicious supper at LA's best Greek restaurant.

For more information on catering services or to make a dining reservation, call 310.478.2900.



