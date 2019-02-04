EGO3 - NEW REVOLUTIONARY PATENTED SPA FILTER SYSTEM

Ego3 - das neue revolutionäre Whirlpool Filter System - günstiger, besser und einfacher - nie mehr Whirlpool Filter reinigen

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHY EGO3 SPA FILTERS?You don`t like cleaning your spa filter cartridges?EGO3 is the solution for you. Just change the filterballs every 2-3 months!You think you spend too much money on filter cartridges?EGO3 is the solution for you. You only change the filtermaterial. The filter cartridge is a multiuse system and only has tobe purchased once. Therefore it`s much less expensive. Once you have the filter cannisters, just replace the filterballs.You want to have brilliant clear instead of crystal clear water?EGO3 is the solution for you. EGO3 filters filter everything, even if the particles are only one micron insize.Other advantages are:- You need less chemicals.- Your spa circulation and disinfection components last longer.- Your spa is easier to maintain.- You have more time for using your spa, instead of cleaning and maintaining it.More than 5,000 satisfied costumersWe offer a new and better solution for more than 20 spa brands:EGO3 Filter Hotspring , EGO3 Filter Jacuzzi, EGO3 Filter Artesian Spas, EGO3 Filter SundanceWarum EGO3 Whirlpool Filter Sie wollen keine Whirlpool Filter mehr reinigen? EGO3 Whirlpool Filter sind die Lösung für Sie. Tauschen Sie einfach das Filtermaterial alle 2-3 Monate.Ihre bisherigen Whirlpool Filter sind viel zu teuer? Richtig! Ego3 Whirlpool Filter sind die Lösung für Sie. Sie tauschen nur das Filter Material. Die Mehrweg Kartuschenfilter können Sie immer wieder verwenden. Darum sparen Sie viel Geld.Sie wollen brilliant klares Wasser statt kristallklar? Ja, dann ist EGO3 Whirlpool Filter das richtige System für Sie. Ego3 Whirlpool Filterkartuschen filtern alles einfach alles. Auch Teile mit nur 1 micron Größe.Weitere Vorteile der EGO3 Whirlpool Filterkartusche sind:- Sie brauchen weniger Chemikalien- Ihre Zirkulationspumpe und ihre Desinfektionsanlage lebt länger.- Ihr Whirlpool ist viel leichter zu pflegen.- Sie können mehr Zeit in Ihrem Whirlpool verbringen statt damit ihn zu pflegen und zu warten.Wir bieten eine neuen Lösung für mehr als 20 bekannte Whirlpool Marken.EGO3 Filter Hotspring, EGO3 Filter Jacuzzi, EGO3 Filter Artesian Spas, EGO3 Filter SundanceMehr als 5000 Kunden vertrauen uns bereits!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.