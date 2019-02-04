Health Performance Specialists Selected As A Top Medical Practice Solution Provider

Health Performance Specialists announced today that it has been selected as a Top 10 Medical Practice Solutions Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine.

Health Performance Specialists continues to grow and will soon be the world’s largest network of independent physicians focused specifically on the treatment of varicose and spider veins.” — Chris Pittman, M.D., Managing Partner

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Performance Specialists announced today that it has been selected as a Top 10 Medical Practice Solutions Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine. The award is presented on an annual basis and recognizes 10 companies that are at the forefront of transforming healthcare and providing medical practice management solutions.

As part of the Award, Healthcare Tech Outlook published a detailed article on Health Performance Specialists which can be accessed by clicking here.

Health Performance Specialists was selected for its unique business model that helps independent physicians use advanced analytics to deliver positive patient outcomes and optimize practice profitability. Another core service of the company, that helps practices save significant dollars, is a group purchasing vehicle with affiliate partnerships across multiple medical supply companies.

Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine is a monthly publication that offers healthcare decision makers critical information on adopting, innovating, and building new programs to enhance their capability to provide care. The magazine is a leading source of information on the transformation of the healthcare industry and its transition to becoming patient-centric and promoting consumer choice, quality, and affordability.

“We are excited to be recognized for our thought leadership and innovation,” said Chris Pittman, M.D., DABR, FAVLS, Managing Partner of Health Performance Specialists. “Health Performance Specialists continues to grow and will soon be the world’s largest network of independent physicians focused specifically on the treatment of varicose and spider veins.”

About Health Performance Specialists

Health Performance Specialists, LLC, is a physician-led, Management Services Organization that empowers our network of independent physicians to compete, succeed, and thrive. Our Managing Partner, Christopher Pittman, M.D., DABR, FAVLS, is a nationally recognized expert in health care policy, medical economics, and health information technology including EMR, medical informatics, and telemedicine. HPS executive team members are nationally recognized experts in digital media, design thinking, operations, and financial intelligence. Our team provides industry leading services to aligned network physicians to positively benefit each other and our patients.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.