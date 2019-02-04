ConnectSafely Hosts U.S. Safer Internet Day in Seattle on Tues Feb 5th

ConnectSafely.org is hosting the official U.S. Safer Internet Day celebration in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, February 5th.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConnectSafely.org, the nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy and security, is hosting the official U.S. Safer Internet Day celebration in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, February 5th.

Safer Internet Day (#SID2019) is a global event, celebrated on the same day in more than 100 countries around the world. The event gained official recognition in the U.S. in 2012, with a joint agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the European Commission to work together to build a better internet for youth. ConnectSafely was appointed U.S. host in 2013. The 2019 theme is “Together for a better Internet.”

This year’s main event, which takes place at Google’s Seattle Headquarters, brings together hundreds of Seattle middle and high school students, policy makers and tech industry leaders to discuss internet safety. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder Cameron Kasky will talk about how he and his fellow student activists used social media to organize the March and other activities and how they handled the subsequent online harassment aimed at them. Other speakers include Seattle School District superintendent Denise Juneau, National PTA board member Collin Robinson, and executives from Google, Facebook, Trend Micro, Roblox and other tech companies. Washington Governor Jay Inslee will deliver remarks via video.

Speeches will be short to leave room for an interactive student activity lead by ConnectSafely K-12 education director and veteran educator Kerry Gallagher. Students will also have the opportunity to visit interactive exhibits.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for people around the world to look for ways to make the online world not just safer, but better,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “ConnectSafely is proud to host the U.S. celebration in cooperation with public officials, tech companies, other nonprofits and, most important, students from Seattle and across the country who will be joining us in person or via the stream.”

The event, which will be live streamed to schools across the country (SaferInternetDay.us/livestream), runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 9:00 a.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

In partnership with National PTA, ConnectSafely is also hosting a separate Safer Internet Day Family Night dinner event at the New Holly Gathering Hall in southeast Seattle for elementary school students and their parents. This free event includes breakout sessions for parents and kids and hands-on activities. Executives from Roblox and Symantec will offer tips for staying safe online.

U.S. Safer Internet Day 2019 is a collaboration of tech companies, nonprofits and public agencies, including Google, Microsoft, Symantec/Lifelock, Facebook, Comcast, Twitter, Trend Micro, Seattle Public Schools, National PTA, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Common Sense Media, Committee for Children, Internet Education Foundation, National Cyber Security Alliance, Family Online Safety Institute and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The full agenda and more information is available at SaferInternetDay.us.



