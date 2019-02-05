DEALERBUILT EXPANDS INTEGRATION WITH SPIFFIT TO INCLUDE SALES, SERVICE & ACCOUNTING

Now, DealerBuilt clients using Spiffit will see increased sales by engaging their staff and management in improved incentive program management.” — Sean Ugrin, Spiffit founder and CEO

MASON CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealerBuilt , a leading provider of automotive Dealer Management Systems (DMS), today announced that it has expanded its integration with Channel Partner Spiffit to help auto dealers improve operations in sales, service, and accounting, and to drive more revenue.Spiffit is the leading provider of SaaS (Software as a Service) sales incentive management applications and has been a DealerBuilt Channel Partner for the past four years. The previous integration was purely for the service side of the business and is now expanded into sales and accounting as well.DealerBuilt DMS clients using the Spiffit platform can now manage their various sales performance incentive funds more efficiently and certainty. The Spiffit program not only automates burdensome manual incentive program recordkeeping and reporting but also delivers more actionable spiffs accountability that helps drive sales performance.Spiffit tracks the spiff incentive programs of dealership OEMs, vendors and dealer groups and displays liabilities, reconciles claims and compiles downloadable program data for accurate/concise reporting and fulfillment. The automated and DMS-driven platform enables sharing of sales, financial and performance metrics by employee and department, in real-time. Spiffit Scoreboards engage the entire team from management to staff.Spiffit also provides DealerBuilt clients with accurate and accessible digital documentation for all contests and pay plans to simplify incentives program administration, accounting, and payroll. With Spiffit, DealerBuilt clients eliminate end-of-month crunching of manual incentives reports, which themselves can be questionable, time-consuming and ineffective for motivational purposes.“DealerBuilt provides hundreds of dealers with a DMS that empowers their staff to build processes best for them, encompassing a system centered around their customers, which makes Spiffit a perfect partner," stated Veronica Dunford, DealerBuilt Executive Vice President of Business Development. “Spiffit is the kind of revolutionary technology we seek to provide for DealerBuilt clients, and we’re excited to expand our partnership to provide performance-enhancement solutions like this to help our clients push back margin compression."“Spiffit’s expanded integration with DealerBuilt proves our commitment to implement and manage spiff programs for DealerBuilt’s clients,” said Sean Ugrin, Spiffit founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Now, DealerBuilt clients using Spiffit will see increased sales by engaging their staff and management in improved incentive program management. In line with DealerBuilt, our desire for a great customer experience is priority one.”DealerBuilt is a premier provider of Dealer Management Systems for retail automobile dealerships. DealerBuilt's integrated LightYear DMS has proven to be an effective solution for the operation of successful Dealers and Dealership groups of all sizes nationwide. DealerBuilt, located in Mason City, IA, and Grapevine, TX, has enjoyed steady growth as automobile Dealers seek additional choices to manage their dealer operations. For more information about DealerBuilt, call or visit (888) 808-0733 / https://dealerbuilt.com/ About Spiffit:Spiffit is a leading provider of SaaS sales incentive applications that drive revenue. Spiffit’s powerful application has been proven to increase performance by promoting and rewarding profitable behavior for automotive dealers of all sizes. Spiffit, in Denver, Colorado, has been growing steadily as automotive dealers see the improved results achieved by implementing and managing targeted Spiff programs for both Service and Sales. For more information, contact Spiffit.com or e-mail hello@Spiffit.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.