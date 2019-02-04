Registration Opens for 4th Annual MilSatCom USA Conference, returning to Virginia, USA this June

MilSatCom USA 2019

SMi Reports: Registration is now officially open for MilSatCom USA, returning for its 4th year to Arlington, Virginia, USA on the 26th & 27th June 2019.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the US space sector set to be transformed as the new sixth branch of the military ‘Space Command’ is developed, the AEHF and WGS reach maturity and the initial pilots following the Wideband AoA become more advanced, there has never been a more vital time to explore the evolution of US SATCOM capability.With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the MilSatCom USA conference for its 4th annual year to Arlington, VA, USA this June, set to provide a refined focus on the US communications market, and address how these critical programmes are developing. The two-day event will explore the resiliency of systems, their integration to ground terminals, as well as wider efforts to optimise bandwidth utilisation via international partnerships.2019 Conference Highlights:• Engage with stakeholders from across the US Space Enterprise including USAF, US Navy, US Army, US DoD, Defence Innovation Unit, US COCOMS, NRL and DISA• Learn how the future US Space Force and other major policy changes are driving reformation of the US approach to military communications• Discover how MilSatCom programmes across allied partners can drive collaboration and partnerships for future strategies• Hear from leading industry stakeholders & how they are developing resilient MilSatCom architectures and approachesThe need to harmonise collaboration of industry and defence has never been higher. This year’s premier event is ideal for industry professionals seeking to explore the next generation of American communications capability , via in-depth presentations from military representatives across all branches, as well as supporting government agencies and industry.Snapshot of Featured Presentations:Brigadier General David Gaedecke, Director, Cyberspace Operations and Warfighting Integration, Office of Information Dominance and Chief Information Officer, US Air Force, presenting on: Transformation of SATCOM Capability for the Modern WarfighterBrigadier General Mark Baird, Deputy Director, National Reconnaissance Office, US DoD, presenting on: Enhancing Cyber Security for SIGINT and Secure CommunicationsMr Frank Konieczny, Chief Technology Officer, SECAF, US Air Force, presenting on: Advancing the Technology Landscape of SpaceColonel Steve Butow, Space Portfolio Lead, Defence Innovation Unit, US DoD, presenting on: Keeping the US at the Forefront of Space - Utilising Cutting-Edge Technologies to Solve National Security ProblemsThe brochure is now available to download on the event website, with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up, at http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/einpr All active federal employees, to include Military Personnel, will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the event. However, in order to attend this event PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.Any commercial organisations who wish to attend the event should contact Alia Malick, Director by phone: +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or by email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk or submit a Sponsor Enquiry.26th – 27th June 2019Arlington, Virginia, USAGOLD SPONSORS: Airbus & Lockheed MartinSPONSOR: SES Government SolutionsEXHIBITOR: XTAR---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



