Finding an auto accident attorney

Car wrecks happen every day. Auto accident attorney Robert Haralambopoulos has some tips to help find the best attorney to represent the injured person.

VAN NUYS, CA, US, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1) Location

Where is the attorney located? Is the lawyer close or many miles away? Mr. Haralambopoulos said a car accident lawyer should be convenient enough to having needed meetings with the injured person without having to travel long distances.

2) Area of practice

What does the attorney specialize in? California law covers hundreds of field and areas. The best lawyers will focus on just a few areas of practice. Mr. Haralambopoulos said these areas of practice should also be complementary.

He also said, "You need someone with experience on both sides accident claims. A well-versed lawyer has experience defending against claims as well as making claims for settlement."

3) Prepare questions

"This is one idea few talk about," he said. "If you are going to meet with an auto accident attorney, then have a list of questions ready to ask. The lawyer should be ready and willing to answer these questions in as much detail as you want."

Some points are:

• Expected time to get the case settled.

• Any other attorneys or staff working on the case too?

• How many such cases go to trial?

• How many similar cases has the attorney handled?

4) Know the fee structure.

Mr. Haralambopoulos said the typical auto accident attorney fee is taken from any settlement. If the lawyer does not win the case, he does not get paid in most cases. If the case has to go to trial, the attorney will get more of the final settlement.

"Ask about the fees. You deserve to know how much the attorney charges," he said.

Looking for a car accident attorney near me? Call the offices of Robert Haralambopoulos at (818) 947-1919 or visit www.vannuyslaw.com





