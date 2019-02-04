Get the most of the backyard with patio string lights

Professionally installed patio string lights allow homeowners to get more use from their backyards without the worry of electrical problems.

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, US, February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light Bulbs Unlimited are experts at setting up outdoor string lights. They know how to wire in new strings of lights without overloading the existing power supply. If need be, they can install new breakers to service outside lights.

Their patio string lights are weatherproof. Rain or shine, the lights will work safely.

"That's a big issue when you are looking at outdoor wall lighting, patio and outdoor string lights," said Robin Cowan of Light Bulbs Unlimited. "Some people think they can hang extension cords or mechanic's drop cords for lights. That is not safe. For one thing, expansion cords are not meant for heavy, long term use. Drop cords are indoor use only. Leaving these outside and turned on for long periods can create a fire hazard,"

Light Bulbs Unlimited can install lights of any color as well. Whether it is just white light for illumination, soft lighting for effect or holiday decorations, Cowan and company can meet whatever a customer may want.

"Outdoor lighting is not just for special seasons like Christmas. It is year-round. You use your patio all during the year, so make sure you have enough light to use it after dark," Cowan said.

Light Bulbs Unlimited handles all kinds of specialty lighting needs. They offer services from changing a light bulb to setting up for TV and live show productions.

"If you need lights, we can take care of it. We have LA's largest supply of specialty bulbs too," Cowan said.

For more information or to see a gallery of their work, visit www.light-bulbs-unlimited.net.







