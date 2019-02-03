Youngraceful Introduces Four Custom Hair Extensions

Youngraceful announces the launch of their four types of hair extensions that will meet different specifications of clients.

XUCHANG, HENAN, CHINA, February 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youngraceful announced today its four custom hair extensions including clip in hair extensions, tape in hair extensions, pre-bonded hair extensions, and micro ring hair extensions which only offers the customers with a wide range of choices for every hair extensions. In addition, Youngraceful launches its special 100% Remy hair collected from India.



“We always make sure to prepare a high-quality hairline to deliver the fanciest looks possible,” said Lily Li, who works as professional sales for Youngraceful’s hair extensions industry for over 7 years. “Our beloved customers will surely like our four custom hair extensions that overstep their ideals of the best products we used to offer. Women like it very much to have choices towards what they want to purchase, so we also have to give them the best hair collections that will suit their taste.”



Youngraceful is a professional hair extension manufacturer, located in Xuchang, China. Founded in 1996, Youngraceful has more than 20 years of experience in custom 100% Remy hair extensions manufacturing service to simulate stylists’ creativity. With the use of Indian hair, Youngraceful's hair extensions are soft and silky, contributing to the customer’s desired hairstyle.



Clip In Hair Extensions

Clip In Hair Extensions is available in 10” to 22” lengths that are 50% thinner than traditional wefts. It has two tip types which are seamless and wace left that has the key features that are light & comfortable to wear that is virtually undetectable. It naturally conforms to fit individual head shape that significantly reduces shedding, tangling, and lengthens the lifespan of your extensions.



Tape In Hair Extensions

Tape In Hair Extensions is also available in 10” to 22” lengths hair extensions with tape. The tape-attachment method is designed to be gentle on your hair. It is the fastest and the easiest to use hair extensions that are reusable and easy to maintain. It suits all types of possible hair conditions for a look that stays beautiful longer.



Pre Bonded Hair Extensions

Pre Bonded Hair Extensions is Indian 100% human Remy hair extensions that are well known for their fantastic quality. It has a natural-looking, luxurious hair that moves with brilliant glossiness in a wide variety of shades that you can blend. You can create an endless color combination for an ideal special look every time.



Micro Ring Hair Extensions

Micro Ring Hair Extensions is clamped tight to attach to the customer’s hair. It is best for medium to thick density hair that is favorable to wear an extended period. It is strategically made to imitate the appearance of natural hair. It is available in 10” to 22” lengths hair extensions in different colors that you can choose from.



About Youngraceful

At Youngraceful, your satisfaction with our 100% Remy hair extensions always takes our priority. We have our own hair extensions factory and adequate advanced machines for sewing and more than 45 skilled technicians to complete 33 producing process by hand to guarantee product assurance as well as meet your needs within 15 days, including delivery.



Media Contact:

Contact Person: Shallow Wan

Email: info@youngraceful.com

Phone: +86 13598081606



