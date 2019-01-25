Koincable Shares How USB Ports, a Popular Product of the Company, Are Made

Koincable, a cable manufacturer for 13 years, shares how their USB cables are made.

Among the best-selling products of Koincable are their USB ports. They offer four different types: the US-CA 01 (USB 2.0 A to B), US-CA 02 (USB 2.0 A to Micro B), US-CA 03 (USB 3.0 A to B), and USC-04 (USB 3.0 A to Micro B).

All of Koincable's USB ports share similar features:

They deliver smooth signal because of their braided shielding that comes with AL-Foil against EMI.

They have RoHS-compliant PVC shielding.

They come with a square gold-plated port for universal printers that have high-printing speed.

They have high-purity and oxygen-free tin and copper plating to provide anti-corrosion and low-resistance properties.

Like many companies, Koincable values product quality. The company shares that its employees work directly with the suppliers of USB cable materials. Because of this, they're able to come up with custom-made USB cables for personalized connectors, such as the USB type A to A, brand labels, colors, and lengths.

Koincable keeps a significant amount of electronic USB ports in their storage so that they can offer their clients with excellent service and minimal lead-times. With their technical skills and more than a decade of cable manufacturing experience, they provide high-quality customized cable solutions for both small and big businesses.

The USB Type A port is commonly used in computer-like devices that can function as a USB host.

The USB Type B port is mostly found on larger devices used in computers, such as scanners and printers.

The Mini B is used for portable devices, such as cell phones, digital cameras, and tablets.

The Micro Type B is a bit smaller compared to the Mini B model and is popularly used in more recent handheld devices, including tablets, smartphones, and iPads. It is one of Koincable's most in-demand products.

Koincable offers competency-based AWG choices. The USB cable's gauge rating can now be personalized if the client wishes to extend their connectors to a significant distance. However, the company urges their clients to study their projects first and think about the port features they need, as well as the length of their items before deciding AWG ratings.

The materials used for Koincable's products are cautiously selected to ensure durability, safety, and low-energy consumption. Also, Koincable is particular on how their operations affect nature. The product features of their cables don't negatively impact the environment.

The primary materials used in their cables are PVC material and TPE material. PVC can be resistant to a variety of chemicals including alkali, acid, and oil. It is durable and can withstand abrasion. TPE is ideal for high volumes of extrusion and injection molding. A great thing about TPE is that it can be reused and recycled.

About Koincable

Koincable is a globally-known company based in China that makes and delivers cables and adapters, including HDMI cables, DisplayPorts, and fiver optic cables among others. They've been operating for more than thirteen years now. Their vast experience in the industry has allowed the company to mature and be better in their field. Product quality is essential to them, that is why they perform careful quality control to all of their products by partnering with another China-based corporation comprised of experts in product testing.

If you want to learn more about Koincable and their products, feel free to reach out to:

Contact Person: Shallow Wan

Email: info@koincable.com

Tel: 0086-769-22885121

Fax: 0086-769-22885120

Website: https://www.koincable.com/



