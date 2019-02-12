“Celebrity Entrepreneur,” Film Chronicling Financial Advisor Marketing Strategist Clint Arthur, Accepted Into AMDOCS

Clint Arthur sharing the stage with Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the campus of West Point Military Academy Clint Arthur has made more than 100 TV appearances to date, including on The Today Show and Fox Business Network Clint Arthur on Good Day LA's "Money Monday", one of more than 100 local and national TV appearances

AMDOCS 2019 Official Selection “Celebrity Entrepreneur” documents the life, stories & business endeavors of world-famous celebrity branding expert Clint Arthur

Entrepreneurship is a growing trend in America ... this film explores the cutting edge methods we use to help gifted Experts stand out and succeed in a brutally competitive marketplace.” — Clint Arthur

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Celebrity Entrepreneur" has been formally recognized as an Early Invitee and will have its World Premiere at prestigious American Documentary Film Festival (AMDOCS).Produced by Alison Savitch, and Directed by Spencer Thornton, the 52 minute documentary is a behind the scenes look at Celebrity Entrepreneur Clint Arthur and the Authors, Coaches, Speakers, Advisors, and other Experts who come to him for mentorship and transformation into Celebrity Entrepreneurs.The film was shot on location in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston, Las Vegas, and on the West Point Military Academy campus, with cameos by Apollo XI astronaut Buzz Aldrin, and Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor who portrayed the infamous Dos Equis "Most Interesting Man In The World."Alison Savitch, former Chair of Producers Guild of America (PGA) New Media Council, Founding Board Member of the Visual Effects Society (VES) and the 3D Stereoscopic Society, whose previous Producing credits include "Last Action Hero," "The Shadow," "Dogma," "Poseidon Adventure," "Green Lantern," "Conan The Barbarian," "Mortal Kombat," "Mortal Kombat Annihilation," "Beowulf," "El Dr. Mario Show," and "The Dr. Mario Show," has not produced a documentary since "Mortal Kombat: Behind the Dragon" in 1994."Celebrity Entrepreneurship is so current and fresh as a topic, I HAD to make this movie," says Savitch. "This is the cutting edge of small business in America today, and the goal of this film is to help more Entrepreneurs to not just survive, but to thrive."Clint Arthur, a graduate of Wharton Business School's entrepreneurial management program, Award-Winning entrepreneur, and author of the new book "Celebrity Entrepreneurship" says: "It is an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious festival for the hard work and vulnerability we all put into this movie. Entrepreneurship is a growing trend in America, and for the first time ever, this film explores the cutting edge methods we use to help gifted Experts stand out and succeed in a brutally competitive marketplace."Because of his Wharton background, Clint Arthur’s favorite clients are Financial Advisors: “I understand them so well, and know how to give them tools which accelerate their business, practice, and career immediately and powerfully.”Clint specializes in working with Financial Advisors to create marketing strategies that raise their Status and create Celebrity in the eyes of their customers & prospects. “Celebrity Entrepreneur” documents his renowned transformational events & experiences, which give Advisors & Entrepreneurial Experts priceless lifelong marketing assets that create instant credibility, and maximize their ability to close High-Ticket deals and eliminate resistance to their offers.One of these celebrity-making events, “Speak At NASDAQ,” allows Financial Service Experts to share their message at NASDAQ in New York City, position themselves as The Experts in their industry, and spread awareness of their expertise to more people. AMDOCS 2019 is set for March 29-April 4, 2019 in beautiful Palm Springs, California, and is sure to be one of the best events yet.Financial Advisors interested in Clint Arthur’s transformational experiences can apply for his mentorship at FinancialAdvisorMarketingStrategy.com

Clint Arthur at Nasdaq introducing Celebrity Entrepreneurship to a group of financial experts, entrepreneurs & thought-leaders



