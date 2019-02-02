Dutch Music Legends Focus Announce Release of New Studio Album “Focus 11” - OUT NOW!
This is the band's first new studio album in just over 6 years and forms part of the build up to the band's forthcoming 50th Anniversary. The band is also just starting a world tour, in support of the album, which will be launched on Cruise to the Edge 2019.
The 11 track album has been released as a CD, gatefold coloured LP and Download on the band's own In And Out of Focus Records, via Cherry Red. The album features artwork by Roger Dean.
When asked about the album, Thijs van Leer responded with this poem:
Wow, my joy could not increase
To see this new release
It has Mazzel, Palindrome and Heaven
Plus a title track called Eleven
Both angelic and a beast
It's Focus, to say the least!
The album is OUT NOW from all good retailers including:
Amazon CD: http://geni.us/Focus11CD
Amazon LP: http://geni.us/Focus11LP
iTunes: http://geni.us/Focus11dig
For more information about Focus please visit:
The band's own webstore: https://burningshed.com/store/focus
Official Focus Website: www.focustheband.com
Official Focus Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Focus-the-band-197272485986/
