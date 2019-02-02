Dutch Music Legends Focus Announce Release of New Studio Album “Focus 11” - OUT NOW!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, February 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The current members of Focus are Thijs van Leer, Pierre van der Linden, Menno Gootjes and Udo Pannekeet and they are pleased to announce the worldwide release of the new studio album, “Focus 11.”This is the band's first new studio album in just over 6 years and forms part of the build up to the band's forthcoming 50th Anniversary. The band is also just starting a world tour, in support of the album, which will be launched on Cruise to the Edge 2019.The 11 track album has been released as a CD, gatefold coloured LP and Download on the band's own In And Out of Focus Records, via Cherry Red. The album features artwork by Roger Dean.When asked about the album, Thijs van Leer responded with this poem:Wow, my joy could not increaseTo see this new releaseIt has Mazzel, Palindrome and HeavenPlus a title track called ElevenBoth angelic and a beastIt's Focus, to say the least!The album is OUT NOW from all good retailers including:Amazon CD: http://geni.us/Focus11CD Amazon LP: http://geni.us/Focus11LP iTunes: http://geni.us/Focus11dig For more information about Focus please visit:The band's own webstore: https://burningshed.com/store/focus Official Focus Website: www.focustheband.com Official Focus Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Focus-the-band-197272485986/ Press inquiries:



