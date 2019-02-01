The Kelleher International Scholarship Announces 2018 Winners Gina Upholzer and Lily Sweet King
Students Gina Upholzer and Lily Sweet King recently won The Kelleher International Scholarship to help fund their continuing education.
“Ongoing education is incredibly important and we are glad to be able to help,” commented a spokesperson from the fund. “We wish all the best to Gina and Lilly and have full confidence that they will continue as remarkable students and people, we can all be proud of.”
The Kelleher International College Scholarship is a project led by Amber Kelleher, an internationally renowned relationship expert, matchmaker and sought after dating consultant. Amber hosted the popular CBS Radio Show “The Rules of Engagement”.
Expect the scholarship to continue to help students in 2019 and beyond.
