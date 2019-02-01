Issued by Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC Exhibiting at MD&M West 2019

Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, USA, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on Super Brush’s successful 2018 MD&M West show, the Super Brush team will return to Anaheim to meet with medical design and manufacturing attendees. Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

The MD&M West show will be on February 5-7th at the Anaheim Convention Center. There will be over 19,000 attendees and over 1,900 exhibitors. The Super Brush team will be located at booth 1863 to answer any questions about foam swab technology.

According to Misty McGinnes, Super Brush’s General Manager, “Face to face meetings with manufacturers and product developers are critical in the current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply. Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, the MD&M West show is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide.”

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs. These swabs are perfect for cleaning equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, and adhesives, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485 certified FDA registered.

For more information contact media@superbrush.com.

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

