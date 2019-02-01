Super Brush LLC Exhibiting at MD&M West 2019

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics.

The MD&M West show is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide.” — Misty McGinnes, Super Brush’s General Manager

SPRINGFIELD, MA, USA, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on Super Brush’s successful 2018 MD&M West show, the Super Brush team will return to Anaheim to meet with medical design and manufacturing attendees. Super Brush will be showcasing their swabs for device assembly operations, swabs for inclusion in medical kits and trays, and swabs for cleaning electronics and printers.

The MD&M West show will be on February 5-7th at the Anaheim Convention Center. There will be over 19,000 attendees and over 1,900 exhibitors. The Super Brush team will be located at booth 1863 to answer any questions about foam swab technology.

According to Misty McGinnes, Super Brush’s General Manager, “Face to face meetings with manufacturers and product developers are critical in the current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply. Although Super Brush has been serving this industry for decades, the MD&M West show is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the value a US manufacturer of innovative, precision cleaning products can provide.”

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to patented firearm cleaning swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs. These swabs are perfect for cleaning equipment and delicate surfaces, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, and adhesives, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485 certified FDA registered.

For more information contact media@superbrush.com.



