Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Precision Foam Swab Solutions at MD&M West 2026

SPRINGFIELD , MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of precision foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation in MD&M West 2026, one of North America’s premier medical device and advanced manufacturing events. The trade show will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center in February 2026. Super Brush will showcase its advanced foam swab solutions at Booth #4363, located in Exhibit Halls A–E (MD&M West) — Plastics.

MD&M West brings together innovators across medical devices, plastics, and advanced manufacturing to explore cutting-edge technologies, materials, and production solutions. Super Brush is excited to present its extensive portfolio of foam swabs, trusted by professionals worldwide in industries including medical, diagnostics, aerospace, electronics, plastics, and industrial manufacturing.

What to Expect at the Super Brush Booth:

• Innovative Foam Swabs – Explore a wide range of foam swabs engineered for precision cleaning, application, surface preparation, and material handling in critical environments.
• Custom Solutions – Learn how Super Brush develops custom foam applicators tailored to specific customer requirements, delivering efficient and reliable solutions for unique manufacturing challenges.
• Sustainable Manufacturing – Discover Super Brush’s commitment to responsible manufacturing, including reusable product options and environmentally conscious production practices.

“MD&M West is an outstanding platform to connect with engineers, manufacturers, and industry leaders while showcasing the versatility and performance of our foam swab solutions,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “We look forward to engaging with attendees and demonstrating how our products support precision, efficiency, and quality across a wide range of applications.”

Event Details
• Event: MD&M West 2026
• Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA
• Dates: February 3-5, 2026
• Booth: #4363 — Exhibit Halls A–E (MD&M West) | Plastics

Super Brush invites attendees to visit Booth #4363 to experience firsthand how precision foam swabs can improve processes, reduce waste, and support consistent results in demanding manufacturing environments. For more information, visit www.superbrush.com.
About Super Brush LLC
Super Brush LLC has been a trusted name in foam applicator technology for more than 65 years. Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, the company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-quality foam swabs used in medical, aerospace, electronics, plastics, and industrial manufacturing applications. Super Brush’s solutions are engineered to deliver precision, durability, and reliability, helping customers meet demanding performance and quality standards.
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

