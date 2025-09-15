Super Brush LLC to Showcase Foam Swabs at Medical Technology Ireland 2025

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in the design and manufacturing of lint-free foam swabs, is pleased to announce its participation at Medical Technology Ireland 2025, taking place September 24–25, 2025 at the Galway Racecourse in Galway, Ireland. Super Brush will exhibit at Ground Floor Linkway – Stand L6, where the company will highlight its advanced foam swab solutions tailored for the medical device and manufacturing industries.

Medical Technology Ireland is recognized as Europe’s second largest and fastest-growing medical device design and manufacturing show, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and suppliers from across the globe.

Super Brush will feature its wide range of precision-engineered foam swabs designed for critical applications including:

• Medical Device Assembly & Manufacturing
• Pharmaceutical & Diagnostic Applications
• Sample Collection
• Application of Drugs, Adhesives, and Lubricants
• Cleaning and Removal of Excess Materials in Controlled Environments

With over 65 years of manufacturing expertise, Super Brush offers more than 3,000 swab designs and provides R&D and product development support to meet specialized customer requirements. The company is ISO 13485-certified, and products are manufactured in the USA to the highest quality standards, ensuring dependable performance for regulated markets.

“Medical Technology Ireland provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how our foam swab technology can support medical device innovation in Ireland and beyond,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “Our swabs are designed to deliver precision, cleanliness, and consistency—making them ideal tools for the demanding needs of the medical and pharmaceutical industries.”

About Super Brush LLC

Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Super Brush LLC is a global leader in foam swab and applicator technology. Serving industries ranging from pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, aerospace, and electronics to consumer and retail, Super Brush specializes in providing lint-free, durable, and functional swabs for both critical and everyday applications. Its retail brand, Swab-its®, delivers innovative cleaning kits for sporting goods, firearms, auto care, household, and more.

Super Brush is ISO 13485-certified and offers custom design and contract manufacturing services to meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide.
For more information, visit www.superbrush.com

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

