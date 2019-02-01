Amphenol RF Expands Versatile SMP Product Series

New SMP bullet adapters and straight cable plug give engineers more options for blind mate, cable-to-board applications.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of the SMP product line – a high-frequency, subminiature board-to-board solution – to include several new bullet adapters and a straight cable plug. This connector series is designed for blind mate applications with a variety of board spacing and package size requirements.The additional SMP bullet adapters feature a straight plug to plug (with female, socket contacts) in-series configuration and are available in lengths of 6.45, 6.96, 9.90, 13.16, 14.5 and 22.4 mm. These 50 ohm bullets are constructed with gold plated beryllium copper and are designed to compensate of both radial and axial misalignment.The new straight cable plug is optimized for RG-178 and RG-196 cable and joins the previously released right-angle version. This connector features the popular push-on coupling style.The SMP series operates at DC to 26.5 GHz making this product family ideal for applications that require a high data rate transmission, such as broadband, instrumentation and telecommunications applications.



