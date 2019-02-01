Sunwing celebrates Groundhog Day with weekend sale offering savings of up to 40% on vacation packages

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Canadians are crossing their fingers that Wiarton Willie doesn’t see his shadow and forecasts an early spring this Groundhog Day, Sunwing is helping winter-weary travellers prepare for the possibility of an additional six weeks of cold, dreary weather with their Groundhog Day Getaway weekend flash sale. Until February 4, 2019, the tour operator is offering incredible limited-time savings of up to 40% on select vacation packages to top-rated resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. These great prices on vacation packages won’t last long; Canadians will want to book fast to secure their getaway at an unbeatable price.



Groundhog Day Getaway Sale





Vacationers can escape winter when they choose to stay at Riu Dunamar , located on the pristine shores of Playa Mujeres ; a tranquil resort community just outside Cancun that is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico. This recently-opened resort offers a wide range of amenities, including unlimited access to the resort’s on-site Splash Water World water park, extensive pool complex, daily sports and entertainment together with a complimentary kids club. Sun-seeking Canadians could also choose to stay at the beachfront Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica . This AAA Three Diamond award-winning resort offers stylish amenities and exciting activities including complimentary water sports, a kids club and an expansive pool complex. They will also benefit from RIU®-topia features including in-room liquor dispensers, unlimited specialty dining and discounts on spa treatments and select excursions.

Travellers seeking a luxury vacation for less can take advantage of limited-time savings at the newly-opened Grand Memories Punta Cana . This modern and stylish resort includes unlimited access to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean. Guests can look forward to plenty of activities and entertainment options around the resort and spacious accommodations, including suites that sleep families of five or more.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

