American Fidelity Announces AF Teacher Fellowship

American Fidelity Teacher Fellowship Participants 2018 American Fidelity Teacher Fellowship Collaboration

We hope that this program will give teachers experiential learning directly in the field of technology that they can take back to their classrooms to prepare the next generation of IT professionals.” — Diana Bittle, Chief Technology Officer at American Fidelity

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, February 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Fidelity is once again giving STEM teachers the opportunity to gain real-life experience in IT at American Fidelity. They can then take this experience back to the classroom to help students learn about and prepare for careers in technology.The selected candidates will work in American Fidelity’s software development, enterprise information management or technical infrastructure areas for the summer, earning a corporate IT salary. Plus, they’ll receive a $2,000 stipend to use for their classrooms upon completion of the program.“We are excited to bring back the AF Teacher Fellowship program at American Fidelity! The number of students entering into STEM-related degree programs, and ultimately graduating and pursuing STEM careers, is declining at a high rate. Perhaps the hardest hit area is in technology, and yet the demand for technology professionals continues to grow exponentially,” said Diana Bittle, chief technology officer at American Fidelity. “We hope that this program will give teachers experiential learning directly in the field of technology that they can take back to their classrooms to both prepare and excite the next generation of IT professionals.”Learn more at americanfidelity.com/teacher-fellowship. Applications are open to third through 12th grade STEM teachers in Oklahoma and are due by Feb. 28, 2019.Hear what some of the other 2018 AF Teacher Fellows had to say about their experiences.



