Paysafecard and Paysafecash are now supported on the Limonetik Payment Platform

Attention E-merchants: Cash can increase your revenue!

Paysafecard, online payment for everybody” — Corinne Estève

PARIS , ILE DE FRANCE , FRANCE , February 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many talk of the demise of cash, which weighs down pockets and purses, but the fatal prognosis for liquid currency has turned out false. As witnessed with the paperless office, visionaries are being proven wrong by counter currents and fickle, rebellious consumers. Whereas general opinion predicted the crash of cash and the rise of mobile payment and cryptocurrency, the trend appears to be flattening out. Certain segments of the consumer public indeed prefer cash. According to estimates by the European Central Bank (BCE), nearly 80% of people prefer fumbling with cash and make their purchases in physical stores. But why isn’t this payment option available for online purchasing?

Limonetik, a payment service aggregator, works with Paysafe Group, one of the world's leading end-to-end payment providers by incorporating their payment solutions paysafecard and Paysafecash. Offering Paysafe to its local and international customers (PSPs, acquirers, major merchant sites and marketplaces), Limonetik complements its portfolio by payment solutions that respond effectively and seamlessly to the requirements and practices of a global trend.

Paysafecard, online payment for everybody

Founded in 2000 and based in Vienna, paysafecard now operates in nearly 50 countries. Boasting more than 120 million transactions in 2017, paysafecard´s online prepaid payment method not only satisfy demands for security and anonymity but also address consumers without a bank account or credit card. paysafecard allows customers to make purchases without having to provide the merchant with sensitive, personal information such as bank or credit card details. paysafecard was designed for merchants in online gaming and entertainment.

It’s a practical solution for consumers worried about their anonymity and data security: they merely need to obtain a paysafecard PIN at one of 600,000 points of sale (e.g. supermarkets, kiosks or petrol stations) or online.

Paysafecash – buy online, pay offline

Paysafecash, a barcode based cash payment solution developed by paysafecard, empowers e-commerce merchants in retail, ticketing and travel to accept cash payments. The pioneering payment option is designed to meet consumer needs following the growth of cash-based payments on the internet. Paysafecash allows underbanked and cash customers to enter the e-commerce environment and supports security seekers as well.

Paysafecash is free for consumers and easy to use:

1. Generate barcode

The customer selects “Paysafecash” in the online shop as the payment method, loads the generated QR/barcode to his wallet, sends it to his mobile phone or prints it out.

2. Find payment point

Using the search function, the customer finds the nearest Paysafecash payment point.

3. Scan & pay

The customer has the QR/barcode scanned by sales staff in a payment point (e.g. a petrol station or corner shop) and pays the amount due. The online shop processes the order directly after payment.

Simple and safe for consumers, and for e-merchants a generator of new incremental revenue by enabling cash based customers.

In an increasingly international market of e-commerce, systems for securing remote transactions are improving. paysafecard and Paysafecash are two such new-generation payment solutions.

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard appreciates the cooperation with Limonetik:” We are delighted to be working with the award-winning Fintech company Limonetik with immediate effect. The integration of our payment solutions into the Full Service on Demand platform in France, one of our most important core markets, represents a great added value for us and supports our business strategy of strong and sustainable partnerships on the global, digital marketplace.”

For e-merchants, paysafecard and Paysafecash opens up access to complete new target groups of security seeker and underbanked people and thereby optimise their conversion rate. Paysafe products are anti-fraud solutions that provide 100% guarantee of payment, reduce risk, and thereby relieve finance departments from the burden of chargeback procedures.



About Paysafe Group

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $80 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

About paysafecard

Founded in 2000, paysafecard is a market leader in online prepaid payment methods and part of the broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services offered by the Paysafe Group. It operates under the brands of paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard® and Paysafecash. Available in over 600,000 outlets in nearly 50 countries worldwide, paysafecard enables easy and secure online purchases over the internet as payment is made using a unique, 16-digit paysafecard PIN and customers do not need to share sensitive financial data such as bank account or credit card details online. Earlier this year, the paysafecard team launched Paysafecash - a new, alternative prepaid payment method for customers who want to pay online easily and safely using cash. Paysafecash is already being used in multiple European markets as well as Canada. Headquartered in Vienna, in 2017 paysafecard achieved prepaid merchant transaction volumes of 2.8 billion Euro.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.