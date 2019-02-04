Auto/Mate Achieves NPS Score of +59

Net Promoter Score is nearly 2X industry average, indicating overwhelming customer loyalty among auto dealers

I think our dealers really appreciate the fact that we try to earn their business every day” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate has achieved a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +59 on its 2018 customer loyalty survey conducted in Q4 2018. This score places Auto/Mate above some of the most respected brands in the world and is nearly double the software industry average of +31. The score is also 31 percent higher than the last time Auto/Mate conducted the survey in Q2 2016, when it achieved an NPS score of +45."This shows that our software and support just continue to get better," said Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate. "I think our dealers really appreciate the fact that we try to earn their business every day and that we give them all of our software upgrades and new features without charging them or trying to lock them into long-term contracts."The NPS is a highly regarded metric that has been adopted by more than two thirds of Fortune 1000 companies. The metric is used to gauge customer loyalty and the standardized measure allows for apples-to-apples comparisons within and across industries. An NPS can be as low as -100 or as high as +100. Any score above "0" is considered good and a NPS of + 50 is regarded as excellent.In a 2018 NPS Benchmark Study by the Temkin Group, the range of scores for software companies was between 0 to 44. Auto/Mate exceeded the high-end of the range and nearly doubled the average NPS score of 31.NPS scores vary quite a bit by industry. NPS scores in the software category include Apple at 72; VMWare at 51; IBM software at 41; DellEMC at 41 and Microsoft at 34.An NPS score is a metric that measures the degree to which your customers would recommend your company to others. The NPS is calculated by surveying customers and asking the question, "On a scale of 0 to 10, how likely are you to recommend us to a colleague?"Customers who answer with a 9 or 10 are considered brand promoters. Customers who answer with a 7 or 8 are considered neutral. Customers who answer between 0 to 6 are considered brand detractors. To calculate the NPS, you subtract the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters.Auto/Mate's Q4 2018 NPS survey was conducted using an email tool integrated with Salesforce. Auto/Mate sent the survey to all customers who have been a customer for longer than six months. No encouragements or incentives were offered in exchange for a rating.For more information about Auto/Mate, visit www.automate.com About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,400 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



