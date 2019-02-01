The Lightbody Tailor Connie Reuschlein to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connie Reuschlein is the founder of The Lightbody Tailor, an energy healing practice dedicated to awakening clients to a higher state of consciousness. Lightbody Tailoring offers dramatic transformations of your spiritual body structure, which in turn affects you on the physical, emotional and mental planes.

“I was doing my energy healing work one day with a woman, and I noticed it was as though the divine was dressing her in a new costume; her etheric form was taking on a whole new image,” recalls Connie. “I saw them putting on shoulder pads, a headdress. In my earlier career I was a dressmaker and a tailor. So as I'm watching this light body going through this transformation, I thought this is lightbody tailoring! And that name just seemed to ring true.”

The Lightbody Tailoring process offers dramatic transformations of your spiritual body structure, which in turn offers dramatic affects you on your physical, emotional & mental planes.

Connie is a clairsentient. Clairsentience is the ability to feel and experience the energy in an intuitive way.

When she connects with light language, she sees colors, feels vibrations, hears words or phrases, and can sense tastes and smells. These clues give Connie insight into what the client is experiencing and how to navigate the issue.

“I don't necessarily involve my emotions in this work. It's more detached than that,” explains Connie. “I've learned many energy healing modalities, so I work in an eclectic fashion, but what's really happening is the divine source energy is working through me, I am observing it, and I'm telling the client what the divine is doing and what information I am picking up in their energetic fields. There is no “Right or Wrong”, no “Good or Bad”, No judgment attached to the information that come thru for the client.

Connie says she has an agreement with the divine that anyone who comes to work with her is coming because they want to move into higher consciousness, higher awareness. So that is a given, that will happen. This allows Connie to concentrate on the human issues: relationships, health, career, and finances.

“When I first touch a person’s aura, I pick up that they are already perfect! They are a perfect being of light! As I continue to connect with that light form, it lets me into its denser fields: the mental, emotional, and physical parts of self. I explain to my clients, that we are these perfect beings of light, but at birth we “zip up” this human costume and forget our true essence. That is why we spend so much time asking ourselves the question, “Why am I here? What is my Purpose? We want to remember the light form that we truly are.

“We all have these emotions and we struggle with things because we are in human form,” says Connie. “Everything that comes through is empowering, beautiful information. I'm picking up on your essence. The process allows us to be more imaginative and creative. It's more exploratory. You can have fun with it. You can be playful. I think that's where a lot of the answers are: reconnecting with our playfulness and joy.”

Connie encourages her clients to explore outside of their boundaries to expand them. That's what helps us grow.

“Helping others has just been a natural part of my whole life,” says Connie. “Asking me why I want to help others is a peculiar question. Why wouldn't anybody want to do that? Isn't that what brings us joy? That’s what lifts me up: the excitement of helping others grow and empower themselves.”

For more information on Connie Reuschlein, visit www.lightbodytailor.com and www.lifemasteryalignment.com



