Think Smaller with the New AMC4 Connector Series

Amphenol RF introduces AMC4 PCB jack connector -micro-miniature interface 1.0 mm smaller than standard AMC- ideal for IoT applications with space constraints.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce the small form factor AMC4 connector series . This micro-miniature product series features the popular push-on coupling design and is ideal for IoT applications which require space efficient, economical designs.The AMC4 PCB jack connector offers excellent electrical performance from DC to 6 GHz and operates at 50 ohms. This precision stamped and formed connector is designed to mate with the previously released AMC4 jumper and is interchangeable with both the I-PEX MHF4 and Murata HSC connectors.The AMC4 connector is currently the smallest connector in the Amphenol RF portfolio. It shares a similar footprint with the previously released AMMC connector and offers all the same benefits as the AMC interface, but in a more compact package size.Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.# # #



