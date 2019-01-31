THE JUICED-UP WORLD CHANGERS FOUNDATION

Juiced-Up World Changer’s Contribution to Chicago’s Tent City

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago, IL January 29, 2019 - The “Juiced-Up World Changers” nonprofit Foundation and the founder actor Julian Griffith volunteer their time during one of the many coldest times in the windy city of Chicago at Chicago’s Tent City Homeless on Roosevelt Blvd.

The Juiced-Up World Changers organization as of today has raised $600 dollars toward supplies and propane tanks. This will help aid the homeless citizens and keep them warm as a part of the mission to contribute and give back to the community and to those in real need.

The Juiced-Up World Changers is a Non-Profit organization seeking to encourage a better lifestyle via nonprofit services, Education, Athletics and the promotion of Health and Wellness.

Julian Griffith Founder of Juiced-Up World Changers went to school at St. Joseph's College (NCAA-D2) and Calumet College of St. Joseph (NAIA) and was awarded the Most Valuable Player. Shortly after college, Julian signed his first professional baseball contracts with the Fort Worth Cats of the United League. He also played in the Puerto Rico Winter League. In 2016. Now he is pursuing his newest ambition which is his “Juiced-Up World Changers” nonprofit Foundation along with mentoring and public speaking around the Chicagoland area. You can catch him on new Fox crime drama “Proven Innocent” in Feb 2019.

The “Juiced-Up World Changers” goal is to ensure every facet of the community, regardless of income, age, race, or gender, has an opportunity to become an impactful and contributing member of society.

JUICED-UP WORLD CHANGERS Foundation Core Values

Community Service

Character

Leadership

Integrity

New Mentorship

Good Sportsmanship

Excellence

Discipline

For more information or how to contribute: Please Call (210)421-8931

Facebook @Julian Griffith Instagram @thejuliangriffith Twitter@TheJulianGriff

Tent City - The Homeless Streets of Chicago (Winter 1/29/19)



