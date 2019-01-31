THE WAY TO HAPPINESS ASSOCIATION TAMPA BAY HOSTS “FOSTER SHOCK” DOCUMENTARY SHOWING.

The Way to Happiness Assn. of Tampa Bay invites residents to see an important documentary on what is happening with our foster children - Feb 2nd

Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 2, 2019 at 6pm The Way to Happiness will be hosting the showing of “Foster Shock” a documentary film about Florida’s privatized child welfare and fostering programs by Miss Mari, with special guest speaker Tami Martin, Guardian ad Litem.

"Foster Shock" shows how Florida's “privatized” child welfare was created and how this has led to substantial amounts of taxpayer dollars being spent with little oversight and no accountability. The makers of Foster Shock are not looking to place blame but seek to make life better for the children, not some day in the future, but right now.

Mr. L. Ron Hubbard wrote in The Way to Happiness, “Today’s children will become tomorrow’s civilization. Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.” This is why volunteers for The Way to Happiness supports those who forward the message to take care of children, such as “Foster Shock”, and holds workshops and events to assist anyone in raising children with the common sense moral code, The Way to Happiness.

“The Church of Scientology and its parishioners proudly sponsor The Way to Happiness to keep the doors open to our The Way to Happiness Center and provide education and materials to the community at no cost,” says Ms. Tanja Cranton the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

Find out how you can help and make a difference. Attend the “Foster Shock” documentary showing on Saturday February 2nd, at 6pm. There is no cost to attend, refreshments will be served and materials are included.

The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 opens its doors daily from 10am – 10pm to offer free tours, workshops, seminars and educational materials to the community. Community members are invited to join in, please call: (727) 467 6961.

About The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



