THE WAY TO HAPPINESS ASSOCIATION TAMPA BAY TACKLES PINELLAS TRAIL TRASH AND STEMS THE CAUSE WITH EDUCATION

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 25, 2019 a team of twenty students and teachers joined with The Way to Happiness and removed 21 lbs. of trash on The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Adopted-Mile of the Pinellas Trail. The cleanup took place in partnership with Keep Pinellas Beautiful, a local environmental and awareness organization.

Approximately 1 million sea birds and about 100,000 marine creatures die each year from plastic entanglement from trash left behind by others.

“It is of upmost importance to remove trash off the Trail as these can easily get into our waterways and into the ocean and cause thousands of tragedies for the wildlife we seek to protect. It is important to educate at the same time as litter removal actions are taken,” said Ms. Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay.

A group of 20 students and teachers from a local school made this their project on a brisk Friday afternoon to rid the Trail of these seemingly harmless but highly dangerous to the wildlife plastics. Before hitting the Trail, students and volunteers were educated on the precept from The Way to Happiness, “Safeguard and Improve the Environment” written by Mr. Hubbard to educates them on the importance of taking care of the planet and the environment as it is our home.

The Way to Happiness is sponsored by the Church of Scientology as one of its many Humanitarian outreach organizations, providing education as well a community center. With that it is possible to continue to fight the ongoing littering problems and educate at the same time curtailing the problem from continuing and safeguarding and protecting the environment.

The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755 opens its doors daily from 10am – 10pm to offer free tours, workshops, seminars and educational materials to the community. Community members are invited to join in, please call: (727) 467 6961.

About The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



