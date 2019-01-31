International Law Firm Discusses Creativity and Practical Business During Panel Discussion at the Sundance Film Festival

Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, offers his legal expertise for success in the film industry.

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Participates in a Panel Discussion on the Creativity and Practical Business of Movies at the Sundance Film Festival.

Making movies is about being creative. Successfully making movies is about combining creativity with the practical business side.” — Thomas Dunlap, Founding Partner

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading international law firm serving businesses across North America, Europe and China, is pleased to announce that Thomas Dunlap, DBL Managing Partner, along with other leading film makers, participated in a panel discussion entitled, “From Idea to Deal: How Legal Challenges Cultivate Creativity” at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival sponsored by LegalZoom and hosted by SundanceTV, and AMC Networks Studio. The panel showcased Mr. Dunlap (in his fourth appearance) alongside Hannah Pearl Utt, Peter Saraf, Jaqueline Olive, and Andy Garland.

Tom has represented clients in the film and entertainment industry for many years and is a Power 100 Hollywood lawyer. He has also worked on many films including The Hurt Locker, Expendables 2, and on the other side of the film industry with a producer credit for the film Assault on Wall Street. Tom has worked with many independent film producers, directors and actors over the years.

“Making movies is about being creative. Successfully making movies is about combining creativity with the practical business side.” Mr. Dunlap quoted in an interview from the festival. “The panel 'From Idea to Deal' saw leading film makers and I sharing our personal advice on the nuts and bolts of how to juxtapose creativity and success in everything from hiring actors and producers, to assigning credit, to dealing with location and personal releases.”

The Sundance Film Festival is a program of The Sundance Institute which takes place annually in Sundance, Utah, and is the largest independent film festival in the United State, showcasing new work from American and international independent filmmakers. Close to 47,000 people attend this annual event.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.