SHOWING THAT A DRUG-FREE LIFE IS MORE FUN, KIDS CELEBRATE AT DRUG-FREE YOUTH FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN CLEARWATER

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s (NIDA) National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s (FDFW) Florida Chapter held a Drug-Free Youth Festival on January 26th in the Osceola Courtyard in Clearwater, Florida. Kids enjoyed live music, dance challenges, a scavenger hunt, a photo station, fun games, and raffle prizes all while learning the truth about drugs. The scavenger hunt included such things as: finding five facts about drugs, watching a Truth About Drugs Public Service Announcement, and signing the Drug-Free Pledge.

“No parent wants to go through the horrors of their child getting addicted to drugs or the pain of losing a loved one to an overdose,” said Julieta Santagostino the President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter. “It is important that both, parents and youth, learn the facts about drugs and alcohol and how these affect the body and mind. With this event we wanted to create a fun way for them to learn these facts.”

Several other organizations participated in the event and had a booth with fun activities for the kids as well. These included Drug-Free America Foundation, Narconon Suncoast Drug Rehabilitation Center, Community Learning Center, Concerned Businessmen’s Association of Tampa Bay and the Florida National Guard Counterdrug Task Force.

In 2016 alone, over 5,300 young people died from drug overdoses. This is why the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has as its mission educating as many youth as possible about the harmful effects of drugs.

“This was such a fun way for kids to learn the facts about drugs and how drugs can harm them,” said a father who attended the event with his two daughters.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is sponsored by the Church of Scientology and the Church sponsored the Drug-Free Youth Festival for the community to enjoy and have fun. Last year in Florida, FDFW distributed over 230,000 Truth About Drugs booklets and educator kits to children, teachers, law enforcement officers and residents of Florida.

To find out more about the Foundation for a Drug-Free World or to get free copies of its educational materials, visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or contact the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”







