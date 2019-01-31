The Scientology Information Center Welcomes the Community, Provides Southern Hospitality and Answers Questions

The Scientology Information Center hosted a special Open House Reception for Downtown Clearwater visitors on January 25th. The Scientology Information Center is open for tours daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center hosted a special reception and Open House during Downtown Clearwater’s Blast Friday concert. The Center offered refreshments, southern hospitality and answers to questions about the Church of Scientology and its religious beliefs at its location, 500 Cleveland Street, the Historic Clearwater Building.

“Every year between January and May the City of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall provide a free concert for the Community,” said Skjelset. “While I’m originally from New York, I have lived more than half my life in the South and we felt it’s only proper to share with the community as we’re right next door. People have questions about Scientology and the Center exists to answer those questions.”

Close to 100 lbs of cookies, cheese and fruit and refreshments were served throughout the evening to the continual stream of visitors as well as hot coffee to help keep the chill at bay.

In addition to watching videos on aspects of Scientology and its founder - L. Ron Hubbard, guests were able to choose from an array of complimentary materials covering information about the Church of Scientology’s religious beliefs, the humanitarian programs it sponsors (mentioned above), and Churches of Scientology around the world.

Visitors also learned about the upcoming Downtown Block Party, (on Feb 9th) Celebrating Valentine’s Day, sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. The event highlights over a dozen local non-profits and shares solutions to societal ills through the Church of Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs such as Foundation for a Drug-free World, United for Human Rights and more. It is a family-friendly event with complimentary kids’ activities, games, prizes and more.

Several guests made comments that summed up the evening’s experience. One man, Matt, said, “It’s amazing what you provide for the community. You do this for every Blast Friday? I’ll be back next month!” Another woman said, “Thanks for taking the time to answer all my questions!”



The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm. For more information about the Center’s calendar of events for 2019 please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.



