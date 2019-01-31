Air Express LLC Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award

This award reflects the company’s consistently high level of customer service.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa, FL, January 31, 2019 – Air Express LLC is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018.“Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year.”Angie’s List Super Service Award 2018 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie’s List and undergo additional screening.“We have been a part of Angie’s List since the beginning, and it’s rewarding to see how much we've grown with them,” said Adam Washburn, owner of Air Express . “We truly value the business that comes out of Angie’s List, and we’re excited to continue serving their expanding customer base this year.”Air Express LLC has been listed on Angie’s List since 2011, just after the company was founded.Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie’s List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.For over two decades Angie’s List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie’s List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.



