Air Express LLC Joins Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce

Air Express LLC, a residential air conditioning company, joined the Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce in October.TEMPLE TERRACE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temple Terrace, FL: Air Express LLC, an air conditioning company employing “The World’s Smartest Technicians,” joined the Temple Terrace Chamber of Commerce on October 31, 2018. This marks a pivotal moment of growth and success for Air Express, which has been in business since 2010. It also reflects the residential AC company’s desire for continued growth and expansion throughout their home community of Temple Terrace.
Adam Washburn, owner of Air Express, remarks: “Our home has always been here in Temple Terrace. This is where I bought my first house, and it’s where I opened my current office space. It is so important for us to develop a greater network within this community and expand here first. Our ultimate goal is to serve the air conditioning needs of all of our neighbors in Temple Terrace. Joining the Temple Terrace Chamber is an important step toward meeting that goal.”
Air Express LLC opened their Temple Terrace office space in January of 2017. The air conditioning company has grown tremendously since then, necessitating additional service technicians, installers, and office staffers. In partnership with Johnstone- The Ware Group, a local Amana distributor, Air Express has already surpassed its 2017 sales numbers by 30%. Air Express is also encouraged by the high number of inverter AC systems that they have installed this year. Inverters are the most high-tech, efficient system on the market, and they can save homeowners 70% on their energy bills. These AC systems also qualify for a number of rebates and tax credits that normal, single-stage systems do not, potentially saving homeowners even more money. In addition, Air Express LLC specializes in Mitsubishi ductless mini split systems, which are similarly efficient and energy-saving.
Air Express hopes to capitalize on their 2018 growth trend by investing more dollars into search engine optimization (SEO) and other digital marketing ventures. “We are right on the precipice of a huge growth period,” says Washburn. “I know that with the continued efforts of myself and my staff, we will be even more competitive by the end of 2019 than we are now. I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us, and I can’t help but be encouraged by our Temple Terrace Chamber membership.”
