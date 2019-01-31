Scientology Volunteer Ministers Awarded for Outstanding Disaster Response

Seventy-three Scientology Volunteer Ministers were acknowledged at the Fort Harrison in Clearwater for the thousands of hours of disaster relief they provided for their neighbors.

A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence.” — L. Ron Hubbard

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 27th, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers (VMs) of Florida held their Volunteer Recognition Awards Banquet to acknowledge those volunteers who have given thousands of hours to help their neighbors in recent disasters. The event was held in Downtown Clearwater’s Fort Harrison, the international religious retreat for Scientology.

Ms. Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director for the VMs of Florida, was the main speaker and commended 50 volunteers who have gone from Florida to Dominica, Texas to West Virginia. These Volunteer Ministers and more helped over 40,000 people and put in a total of 30,000 volunteer hours over the last 3 years.

Ms. Goodsell said, “We wanted to recognize those volunteers who embody what Scientology Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, said when he created our program: ‘A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence.’”

Three Volunteer Ministers were then awarded for going above and beyond in their disaster response efforts. One awardee personally put in 3,500 volunteer hours in the disaster zones caused by Texas’ Harvey, Clearwater’s Irma, Puerto Rico’s Maria, South Carolina’s Florence, and the Panhandle’s Michael.

Internationally, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have trained and partnered with more than 800 different groups, organizations and agencies including the Red Cross, FEMA, the National Guard, and police and fire departments.

For more information on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, please call the VM Center in Downtown Clearwater at (727) 467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org.

About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.



