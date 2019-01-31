Stack8 Becomes the First Cisco UC Provider in Canada to Achieve Cisco Customer Journey Platform Authorization

Stack8 Logo Customer Journey Platform

UC services leader Stack8 recognized for its unique expertise in Cisco’s leading-edge cloud offering

Building on our existing Unified Communication as a Service offering with this certification marks a new milestone for Stack8 customers and reflects our commitment to addressing their cloud ambitions” — Steven Karachinsky

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stack8 , a leading provider of Cisco Unified Communications (UC) Services and Solutions, is now the first company in Canada to become Cisco Customer Journey Platform Authorized. Stack8’s customers now have the flexibility to choose between Cisco’s latest on-premise and cloud-based UC systems, and will benefit from in-depth expertise on the company’s most advanced cloud offering.Cloud-based UC has gained particular traction with contact centers, allowing them to scale their operation quickly while offering an attractive cost model. Cisco’s Customer Journey Platform (CJP) sweetens the deal with advanced analytics capabilities, which have become invaluable for contact center managers and supervisors who need greater insight into their team’s performance to inform their decision-making.Eric Losier, CTO at Stack8 said: “How quickly calls are being answered and resolved, where bottlenecks are occurring, which agents are performing best at any given time – our contact center partners draw on more data points than ever to help them make split-second decisions. Cisco’s analytics platform allows them to view and react to these data points in real-time, whether that means rerouting calls through top performers for better customer service or managing traffic dynamically to deal with spikes in demand.”Cisco released its Customer Journey Platform following the acquisition of BroadSoft in February 2018. CJP is the Cisco incarnation of BroadSoft’s CC-One solution, already an industry favorite among contact center leaders. As a CJP authorized partner, Stack8 is not only the first company authorized to sell and consult on the technology in Canada; it also joins an elite group of just seven North American providers who are CJP certified.Steven Karachinsky, CEO at Stack8 said: “Building on our existing Unified Communication as a Service offering with this certification marks a new milestone for Stack8 customers and reflects our commitment to addressing their cloud ambitions. Of course, we understand that every business is at a different stage of their cloud journey. That’s why we work with each customer to find the right technology mix for their needs and help them evolve at a pace that makes sense for them.”About Stack8Stack8’s mission is to fight for our customers to achieve the promise of Digital CommunicationsStack8 aspires to deliver on the promise of Digital Communications. Today, the majority of companies that have transitioned to IP communications have effectively just bought an expensive phone system, yielding little business performance improvements. While the promise of digital communications is well defined (see below), companies just can’t get there. There are numerous factors holding customers back, led by integrators/partners treating this move like any other project. Once the technology is installed, they move to the next project stranding the customer with a complicated and difficult to use platform.We built Stack8 to really fight for our customers. We seek to get past the broken promises of integrators by building a pathway to digital communications while also adhering to disciplined IT processes. This quest requires a blend of creativity, passion, and experience so that our clients no longer have to accept the status quo.We believe in this promise and have built our company to lead our customers on their Digital journey.Founded in 2010, Stack8 Technologies is an independent, privately held company based in Montreal, Canada. To find out more, please visit www.stack8.com



