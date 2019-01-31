Registration Opens for North America’s Leading Soldier Modernization Conference – Future Soldier Technology USA 2019

Future Soldier Technology USA 2019

SMi reports: Registration is now open for Future Soldier Technology USA conference, taking place in Arlington, Virginia on June 24th-25th 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the US Army and Marine Corps in the midst of an enormous modernization effort, SMi Group are delighted to present Future Soldier Technology USA , taking place in Arlington, Virginia on June 24th-25th 2019 - the only conference dedicated to soldier and marine modernization in North America.The highly anticipated conference will enable dismounted soldier and marine program managers to meet and test the latest equipment capable of enhancing infantry operations.Future Soldier Technology USA 2019 will address the following key topics: Lightening the load, Enhancing lethality, Increasing soldier power, Optimising night vision, Dismounted situational awareness, Maximising survivability, Transforming manoeuvrability and Leveraging Augmented Reality (AR). The brochure will be available soon with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up. Please visit the event website for more information at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/einpress The conference will bring together a community of senior military leaders, program managers and researchers at the forefront of delivering enhanced soldier capabilities, from the US and beyond.With senior support from those such as the US Army’s PEO Soldier, Marine Corps Systems Command, Natick Soldier Research Development and Engineering Center (NSRDEC), Cross Functional Team Soldier Lethality, Rapid Equipping Force, Maneuver Battle Lab, Army Research Laboratory, and Marine Corps Warfighting Lab.Delegates at the conference will have the opportunity to hear latest developments in soldier modernization from the key decision makers at the heart of the world’s best military.There is a $400 Early Bird Discount expiring on March 29th 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/einpress Future Soldier Technology USAHilton Arlington, VirginiaJune 24th & 25th 2019For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on email: smalick@smi-online.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on email: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk / Tel: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054------------------------ end ------------------------About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



