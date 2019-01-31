The Latest Techniques in HPAPI Facility Design

Update on SMi's 3rd Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference - focus on Facility Design

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amongst the myriad of potential pitfalls for the Highly Potential Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients ( HPAPI ) industry there is a requirement for all parties involved to have a blueprint in place to ensure all containment procedures are followed correctly. Yet, there is also a need to ensure that operations are maintained at the highest standards. At SMi’s 3rd Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference these issues will be discussed along with design and build of a new compound, risk assessment of HPAPI products and utilisation of control matrices.Key Sessions include:PANEL DISCUSSION:Control matrices, control algorithms, containment guides and confidence- Importance of control matrices and algorithms- Current status of containment guides- Methods of optimising confidence towards worker safety- Future of containment designsMr Peter Marshall, Associate Engineering Director, AstraZenecaMr Nigel Saunders, Technical Engineer - SME Containment, GSKDr Thomas Adam, Head of Global Quality Assurance Chemical APIs, BayerInternal procedure guide in handling high potent compounds- Bayer quality organisation guidelines- Internal procedures to minimise the risk of handling HPAPIs to workers- Deciding the correct control based on a correctly identified hazardDr Thomas Adam, Head of Global Quality Assurance Chemical APIs, BayerDevelopment and manufacture of HPAPI products through the clinical phases from molecule to market- How HPAPIs can be developed into suitable drug dosage forms- Strategies to adhere to the highest quality standards- Complexities at each stage of the development cycle from FiM studies to global supplyMr David O’Connell, Director Scientific Affairs, PCI Pharma ServicesDEEP DIVE – CASE STUDYRisk assessment of highly potent APIs cross-contamination and transportation parameters- Guidelines regarding quality risk management- Case study 1: technical aspects and complexity in cross contamination risk analysis- Case study 2: temperature deviation during transportationDr Ildikó Ziegler, Distinguished Validation Expert, Gedeon RichterDesign and innovation of a new compound facility- Reconstruction guidelines for adapting existing facilities to meet the needs of HPAPIs- Ensuring facility reconstruction meets GMPs- Additional assets required for HPAPI adaptation- Designing controls and training to address worker safetyDr Jack Brown, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer IngelheimView the programme at http://www.highlypotentapi.com Registrations made before or on January 31st will include a £400 discount of the standard price.Conference: 13th and 14th May 2019Post-conference workshop: 15th May 2019Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK



