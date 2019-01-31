The Latest Techniques in HPAPI Facility Design
Update on SMi's 3rd Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference - focus on Facility DesignLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amongst the myriad of potential pitfalls for the Highly Potential Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) industry there is a requirement for all parties involved to have a blueprint in place to ensure all containment procedures are followed correctly. Yet, there is also a need to ensure that operations are maintained at the highest standards. At SMi’s 3rd Annual Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference these issues will be discussed along with design and build of a new compound, risk assessment of HPAPI products and utilisation of control matrices.
Key Sessions include:
PANEL DISCUSSION:
Control matrices, control algorithms, containment guides and confidence
- Importance of control matrices and algorithms
- Current status of containment guides
- Methods of optimising confidence towards worker safety
- Future of containment designs
Mr Peter Marshall, Associate Engineering Director, AstraZeneca
Mr Nigel Saunders, Technical Engineer - SME Containment, GSK
Dr Thomas Adam, Head of Global Quality Assurance Chemical APIs, Bayer
Internal procedure guide in handling high potent compounds
- Bayer quality organisation guidelines
- Internal procedures to minimise the risk of handling HPAPIs to workers
- Deciding the correct control based on a correctly identified hazard
Dr Thomas Adam, Head of Global Quality Assurance Chemical APIs, Bayer
Development and manufacture of HPAPI products through the clinical phases from molecule to market
- How HPAPIs can be developed into suitable drug dosage forms
- Strategies to adhere to the highest quality standards
- Complexities at each stage of the development cycle from FiM studies to global supply
Mr David O’Connell, Director Scientific Affairs, PCI Pharma Services
DEEP DIVE – CASE STUDY
Risk assessment of highly potent APIs cross-contamination and transportation parameters
- Guidelines regarding quality risk management
- Case study 1: technical aspects and complexity in cross contamination risk analysis
- Case study 2: temperature deviation during transportation
Dr Ildikó Ziegler, Distinguished Validation Expert, Gedeon Richter
Design and innovation of a new compound facility
- Reconstruction guidelines for adapting existing facilities to meet the needs of HPAPIs
- Ensuring facility reconstruction meets GMPs
- Additional assets required for HPAPI adaptation
- Designing controls and training to address worker safety
Dr Jack Brown, Senior Principal Scientist, Boehringer Ingelheim
View the programme at http://www.highlypotentapi.com
Registrations made before or on January 31st will include a £400 discount of the standard price.
Conference: 13th and 14th May 2019
Post-conference workshop: 15th May 2019
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
Neill Howard
SMi Group Ltd
+44 207-827-6000
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.