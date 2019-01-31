Forex Broker Comparison Platform, FXBrokerFeed, Announces Weekly Market Updates

ONTARIO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forex Brokers Comparison service, named FXBrokerFeed, which recently caught the attention of brokers from all over the world with its innovative capabilities, such as real-time monitoring and trading signals, has just released its weekly market updates. The service which generates reports, showing what traders say about each trading platform in real time across all major social media networks wrapped up the week, highlighting changes and updates on the current Forex broker scene.

FXbrokerFeed reported that the fourth week of January “didn’t bring much excitement and news in the world of Forex.” However, there are still a few things that the broker announced that might be interesting for the traders.

“Calm week for most forex brokers”

FXbrokerFeed states in its weekly report that FxPro, Forex.com, SaxoBank and FXTM ( Forex Time ) are still standing strong as the crowd favourites. According to the platform’s social monitoring tools, they are the forex brokers with the best Positive / Negative ratio in terms of mentions and overall satisfaction.

Full reports on FxPro, Forex.com, SaxoBank and FXTM and a wide range of other forex brokers are available at: https://fxbrokerfeed.com/report/

IFXExpoAsia

In addition, FXBrokerFeed also stated that during the week, from the 22nd to the 24th of January, the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre hosted IFXExpoAsia – one of the largest events connected to the financial sector in Asia for the year. The convention brought together institutional investors, top tier retail brokers, and is also a host of startups and service providers. Major brokers were also keen on showing new trading platform features and ideas for the future.

FXBrokerFeed comments that “In a global business environment, Asia has operated as a significant arena for FX and CFD trading with many financial brokers and trading platforms from around the world seeking to expand their reach into Eastern Markets.” Among the big names that attended were Fibo Group, FxPro, FXTM (ForexTime), eToro, Swissquote and more.

The platform states that overall, it has been a relatively quiet week. However, the team reminds the readers that It’s still early in the year and Forex Brokers aren’t making major changes in the products and services that they provide. The recent IFXExpo is expected to set up a trend of improvement and optimization of the trading experience in the upcoming months.

FXBrokerFeed is bringing relevant information about trading brokers and currency pairs 24/7 and is an essential tool that helps traders improve their trading performance.



FXBrokerFeed - Find the Right Forex Broker for You



