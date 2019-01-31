Learn permanent makeup from a professional training center

Cosmetology is a rewarding career for many people. Learning permanent makeup is a way to increase professional services and income a cosmetologist can earn.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Permanent makeup is much like tattooing. Like, but not exactly the same, the differences are important enough that you need to learn permanent makeup application from a certified training center, said Mahnaz Bahaelou, owner of Elite Permanent Makeup in LA.

For one thing, the makeup is applied to some pretty sensitive parts of the body, lips and eyelids. Putting permanent ink into the skin in these areas of the body is different than getting a bicep tattoo because the dermal layer, the skin, is much thinner.

"We also use more sensitive equipment. Our application needles are different. How deep they go into the skin is different," Bahaelou said. "Depending on the kind of makeup applied, we even use different inks than a traditional tattoo."

Microblading for eyebrows is another form of permanent makeup that is even more different from the tattooing process. Learning permanent makeup with microblading can be added to the course work when how to be certified to do permanent makeup.

"With both certificates in hand, you are certified in all areas of permanent makeup. This makes a good addition to a state cosmetology license. You can open your own salon or go to work with an existing salon," Bahaelou said. "You may even be able to work in a skin care clinic."

What is involved in leaning how to be certified to do permanent makeup? The training of course at Elite Permanent Makeup. The course work includes the needed tools for the training. Classes take several days and end with a test.

"You pass the test, you are certified. You can start to work when you are ready," Bahaelou said. "In the course you will learn from the books, on proactive models and on real people."



Elite Permanent Makeup is one of the most recognized makeup training centers in today’s modern generation. They are a permanent makeup institute committed to serving students only the best makeup courses that will produce the best and reliable makeup artists in the future.

They offer a variety of makeup courses including lips makeup, eyebrows makeup, eyeliner makeup and other makeup services. They are the pioneer makeup training center that was approved by the Los Angeles County, Department of Public Health. Their services are open from Monday to Saturday around 10 am to 7 pm.

