Tom Fulmer Selected to present at the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association Annual Conference

National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association has selected Tom Fulmer, VP Business Development at National Drug Screening to Present at their Annual Conference

NDASA is doing great things to serve the Drug and Alcohol testing industry and employers nationwide. I am honored to be asked to present at the 2019 annual conference in San Antonio, TX in March.” — Tom Fulmer, VP Business Development NDS

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA)has invited Tom Fulmer, Vice President of Business Development for National Drug Screening to present at the 2019 Annual Conference in San Antonio, TX March 26 – 29, 2019. Mr. Fulmer will focus on business development and sustainability, both key aspects of any business. His experience spans 25 years and includes building five of his own companies, consulting and training with hundreds of companies around the country, and assisting with the dynamic growth National Drug Screening has experienced since he joined them in 2015.

Tom will be co-presenting with Andrew Horn of RAD Testing and Mobile Collection and Courtney Morgan, Chief Operating Officer of DATCO. They have designed a dynamic presentation that will provide the attendees with direct actionable information they can begin applying immediately and unlike many conference presentations, this one will keep you engaged and entertained and well as insure you leave energized to grow your business.

About National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA)

The NDASA mission is to advocate for safe and drug-free workplaces and communities through legislative advocacy, education, training and excellence in drug and alcohol screening services and to be the Voice of The Nation’s Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry. Find out more at www.ndasa.com.

About National Drug Screening

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.

Want to meet Tom Fulmer? Click the video to watch his interview.



