Business Leader of the Year, Joe Reilly, To Speak at CEO Lunch & Learn

Joe Reilly, National Drug Screening President and Business Leader of the Year Award Winner to Speak at the Space Coast Business CEO Lunch & Learn Feb. 15, 2019.

Florida employers have decisions to make. I encourage business leaders to take the time to learn about medical marijuana in the workplace and to develop and implement clear and concise policies.” — Joe Reilly, President National Drug Screening

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business leaders who have established “Drug-Free Workplaces” are now faced with the dilemma that, what was once illegal, may now be authorized for those with a medical marijuana card. Florida Statute 381.986 is vague about what a Florida-based employer should do about accommodating a medical marijuana card holder in the workplace. In Florida, unlike some other states, there is no clear statutory language giving employees protections with regard to employment.

The employer is given authority to continue to enforce a drug-free workplace program but in some states accommodation may be required for medical marijuana card holders. So far, there is no accommodation required for using or smoking marijuana at the workplace.

This is becoming an issue of increasing concern to employers and to CEO's, and HR managers. To help employers better understand their options, Space Coast Business has invited 2 experts in the industry, Joe Reilly and Tara Tedrow to conduct a CEO Lunch & Learn Event.

Mr. Joe Reilly has provided consulting, speaking engagements and training programs for many organizations including the US Small Business Administration (SBA), the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the US Department of Education, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the Washington DC Department of Public Works, the Florida Office of Drug Control, the Florida Department of Corrections, the Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA), the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), the Florida Trucking Association, Florida Small Business Development Centers (SBDC) and numerous Chambers of Commerce and business associations. Mr Reilly also served 2004 to 2008 as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Drug & Alcohol Testing Industry Association (DATIA) – the national trade organization for the drug testing industry.

Attorney Tara Tedrow is Senior Associate at Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor, Reed, P.A. & Co-Chair, Cannabis and Controlled Substances Group. Tara works with physicians, lenders, real estate developers, landlords, ancillary service providers, licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers and license applicants, helping them to navigate the ever changing regulatory landscape of medical marijuana. Tara is a regular presenter and speaker at industry seminars and conferences. In the fall of 2018, Tara will be the first professor in the state of Florida to teach a law school course on medical marijuana law and policy at the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

Learn what you need to know to insure your policies and procedures align with this new reality, while at the same time maintaining a safe and secure work environment. For more information on this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/302331260628483/

About National Drug Screening

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.