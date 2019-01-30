National Drug Screening Promotes Jordan Mulson to Sales and Marketing Specialist

With record growth, National Drug Screening adds the position of sales and social media specialist to connect with more clients and better serve existing ones.

We are very excited to have Jordan take on the role for social media and marketing; he has some great ideas and the enthusiasm to provide valuable information in an engaging way to our clients.” — Tom Fulmer, VP Business Development

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Drug Screening (NDS) is pleased to announce its recent promotion of Jordan Mulson to Sales and Social Media Specialist. With record growth and dramatic changes related to Marijuana, opiates, and drug use in general, there is an ever increasing need to provide accurate information to both NDS clients and employers and individuals. National Drug Screening continues to lead the industry in providing educational resources online and offline. Mulson's expertise includes social media and video marketing to connect with more clients and better serve existing ones.

“I was attracted by the company's great team atmosphere as well as being intrigued by the industry in general.” Mulson said. “I believe working with NDS has allowed me to accomplish some great things and have a positive affect on many lives.”

Since joining National Drug Screening, Jordan has excelled in his sales roles and has demonstrated great dedication to serving NDS clients and to continuous learning. This dedication along with his experience and knowledge of marketing lead to this new position which will allow him to continue to grow with the company.

NDS regularly publishes videos and blogs available both on YouTube and on the NDS blog at www.NationalDrugScreening.com. We encourage our clients and those who reply on our educational materials to comment, like and share the content. Also make sure to congratulate Jordan when you see him posting.

About National Drug Screening

National Drug Screening (NDS) assists employers in reducing liability, improving safety, and attracting and retaining better employees by providing drug testing services, supervisor training, Drug free workplace policy development, and other employer resources. In addition to testing for employers and individuals, NDS provides MRO services, software, and training to assist other drug testing service providers. For more information, contact Tom Fulmer at 321-622-2040.



