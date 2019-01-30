ITsavvy to Showcase Leading-Edge Classroom Technology at Education Event

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy will showcase leading-edge classroom technology at the Ohio Educational Technology Conference (OETC) show, sponsored by the OETC Purchasing Consortium.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing education technology providers in the U.S., will showcase leading-edge classroom technology at the Ohio Educational Technology Conference (OETC) show, sponsored by the OETC Purchasing Consortium. The show will take place Feb. 12-14 at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. ITsavvy will be in Booth #901.

At the event, ITsavvy will partner with Samsung to demonstrate the Samsung Flip, an innovative, interactive digital flipchart that encourages creative collaboration in the classroom.

ITsavvy’s Advanced Solutions Group for schools builds out the infrastructure for scholastic environments that need to seamlessly integrate many technology components. Whether it is unified communications for the entire facility or smartboards for the classrooms, ITsavvy can meet any education-related technology need.

ITsavvy has a strong commitment to best-in-class client service across the education spectrum; including public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities. ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We are looking forward to the OETC show this year in particular. Samsung has been very proactive with educational innovations that are focused on delivering value, usability, excitement and fun. Like us, they makes things as easy as possible for administrators and educators and as engaging as possible for students.”

Each year, more than 4,000 educational technology professionals and enthusiasts come together at OETC to explore the forefront of student technology. Designed to cultivate partnerships, promote collaboration, deliver high-quality information, and make technology accessible to educators, the OETC is one of the most important conferences of the year. Teachers, curriculum and technology coordinators, administrators, higher education professors and administrators, and everyone who is interested in learning more about what is happening in technology today will benefit from the event.

The OETC Purchasing Consortium is made up of educational institutions united under a common belief that everyone should have access to the tools necessary for a great education. Together, these institutions wield a strong negotiating voice so that all 1,000 members of OETC, regardless of individual purchasing power, can provide the technology access that all students deserve.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com.

Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-to-showcase-leading-edge-classroom-technology-at-major-event/

