In-Stock Servers, Workstations Ready-to-Ship Announced by Ace Computers

CHICAGO, U.S., January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers just announced that they are offering a complete line of ready-to-ship, in-stock servers that carry a 3-year warranty. This technology features carefully selected hardware configurations based on sales history and client feedback and is aggressively priced to provide best-in-industry value.

An example is a powerful 2U server that is ideal for multiple applications and includes the following:

1. Dual 10GbE

2. Dual Intel Xeon Bronze 3104 CPUs

3. 16GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM (2x 8GTB)

4. 2x 120GB SATA SSD-rear hot-swap access

5. RAID 1 for OS (no operating system installed)

6. 1x 4TB Enterprise SATA HDD (512N, 7200RPM)

7. 11x open drive bays

8. SAS3 RAID, 2GB cache (all RAID modes supported)

9. 1200W 80+ titanium RPS with RAILS

10. 3-year warranty

11. Ships in 48 hours with preferred shipping

12. And much more.

These ready-to-ship servers are fully equipped with the latest technology and provide unparalleled performance and efficiency while reducing IT operation expenditures. This cost-effective approach allows the company’s clients to take control of their servers and data center operations, configuring for current needs and incorporating future scalability.

Ace Computers also offers ready-to-ship workstations.

Contact Ace Computers for spec sheets or to discuss upgrades to the standard configuration. Ace Computers’ in-stock and ready-to ship servers and workstations can easily be ordered through the company’s online store: https://store.acetechpartners.com/shop/productlist/keyword=POWERWORKS-2U-QUICK%20SHIP or by contacting Ace Computers: 877-223-2667 or sales@acecomputers.com.

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include New York, New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp

For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications;

630-363-8081; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com. For Company Background, visit: http://www.acecomputers.com/TopAbout.asp.



