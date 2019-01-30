VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs to be Demonstrated at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit 2019

VentureWrench Startup Tools For Entrepreneurs VentureWrench Startup Tools For Entrepreneurs Demonstration VentureWrench Logo

VentureWrench Startup Tools combine Artificial Intelligence with Rich Content to Help Entrepreneurs Solve Problems Fast

BOUNTIFUL, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ team from Enclavix™, LLC announces they will be demonstrating VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit 2019 on January 31, 2019. The Silicon Slopes Tech Summit will be held in the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City, Utah.

VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs combine artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs advance their business by helping them bring capital into the business, solve problems and answer questions.

Nicole Toomey Davis, Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-creator, said, “We are delighted to be able to share our VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs with the entrepreneurial tech community at Silicon Slopes Tech Summit.”

Entrepreneurs can visit the AI-powered VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs at Library.VentureWrench.com for their free account. The VentureWrench Library, the heart of VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs, is free to use and organizations which support and mentor entrepreneurs are invited to link to the Library at no cost by visiting the Partners Page at

VentureWrench.com/partners/.

About Enclavix, LLC and VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library, the heart of the VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs.

The VentureWrench Library uses 8 AI systems to evaluate potential resources and select the best information to help support and coach startup entrepreneurs. Thousands of high quality resources are grouped into more than 90 sub-categories. With a few clicks, entrepreneurs can find problem solving resources from high quality sources.

The startup coaches and creators of VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program for high tech startups. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Startup Tools for Entrepreneurs to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

Learn more at VentureWrench.com or http://venturewrench.com/about/.

About the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit

Silicon Slopes Tech Summit (siliconslopessummit.com) is a globally recognized two-day summit organized and hosted by the Silicon Slopes organization and community, attracting over 20,000 attendees. Silicon Slopes (#SiliconSlopes) is the hub of Utah’s startup and tech community. Silicon Slopes is a state-wide organization and the official moniker of Utah’s startup and tech community with chapters in every region of the state, as well as chapters focused on specific topics/sectors within the community.

About the National Science Foundation’s Small Business Programs

America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.5 million in non-dilutive funds to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $7.8 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov.

