2019 Bend Brewfest Sets Dates, Accepts Brewery Participant Applications

Annual Bend, Oregon beer festival scheduled for August 15-17; applications for brewery participation open on February 1

Every year, we are honored by the number of fantastic breweries from around our region - and beyond - that are interested in participating in Bend Brewfest” — Marney Smith

BEND, OR, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Les Schwab Amphitheater is getting ready to host the much-anticipated annual Bend Brewfest , slated for August 15-17, 2019. The popular outdoor venue in Bend, Oregon's Old Mill District will be filled with a resounding number of "cheers!" as 70+ breweries share their unique creations with upwards of 40,000 patrons. The brewery application process begins on February 1 and closes on February 22; breweries that are interested in participating in the event should visit the Bend Brewfest website where they can find an application to submit for consideration."Every year, we are honored by the number of fantastic breweries from around our region - and beyond - that are interested in participating in Bend Brewfest," said Marney Smith, director of the festival. "While we wish we could accommodate them all, our final lineup will hold 70 to 75 breweries. We will be announcing the participants in early March, so stay tuned."Last year's event served up over 200 craft beverages, raising more than $15,000 for charity. The money was divided equally among four local nonprofit organizations to help them achieve their respective missions:Bend Fire Department's Community Assistance Program - identify crisis within our community and provide timely solutions with purpose and compassion.Deschutes River Conservancy – to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes Basin.Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon – to provide mentoring programs for area youth.NeighborImpact – to help families access skills for success, family services, financial assistance, food, housing, heat and energy assistance.Founded in 2002, the Bend Brewfest has raised more than $80,000 dollars for charity since its inception. Each year festival visitors can taste both incredibly rare and popular beers from nano-breweries to some of the most highly recognized craft breweries in the region, in addition to hand-crafted ciders and wine. Bend Brewfest has become known as an event where brewers showcase their specialty, hard-to-find brews on the festival's X-Taps, and 2019 promises more of the same rare beers not available in stores or restaurants.For more information, visit www.bendbrewfest.com About the Les Schwab AmphitheaterThe Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals, sporting events and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a remarkable Central Oregonian, Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, the Bend Brewfest in August and other community events. www.bendconcerts.com About the Old Mill DistrictOne of the Pacific Northwest's most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend's most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.theoldmill.com



