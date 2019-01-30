Lucky Eight Media Presenting at TechDay NYC on May 2, 2019

TechDay NYC is the largest startup expo for new and emerging tech companies. Lucky Eight Media will be exhibiting and presenting at the event.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilmington based Lucky Eight Media will be exhibiting at TechDay NYC on May 2, 2019, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, NY. TechDay NYC is one of the largest tech expos geared towards startups within the space. This event provides opportunities to new and emerging tech companies to showcase their organizations offerings, and allows entrepreneurs to network and meet with like-minded individuals, investors, and advisors. Alex Brufsky, the Chief Technology Officer at Lucky Eight Media says, "We are excited to attend TechDay. Lucky Eight Media has grown significantly as a company since its launch, and we are looking forward to seeing the projected growth come to fruition."Founded in 2018, emerging from the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space, Lucky Eight Media is a corporation that offers lead generation and campaign services, specializing in the areas of auto, home, life, and health insurances; as well as auto financing, new car, home improvement, and solar verticals. Lucky Eight Media has recently raised significant pre-seed capital to complement their growing stream of revenue.Leveraging the team’s diverse talent pool, Lucky Eight Media’s experience, industry knowledge, and extensive connections combined with their focus on honesty, professionalism, and transparency produce results the company’s clients have come to rely on and expect. The team consists of 9 open minded visionaries and some seasoned industry veterans, as well as fresh talent new to the industry.About Lucky Eight MediaLucky Eight Media Corporation delivers high quality, well-vetted leads to our clients across our eight verticals. Our team's experience, industry know-how, and extensive connections combine with our focus on honesty, professionalism, and transparency to produce the results our clients have come to expect. Our carefully curated traffic partners work with us to deliver the leads our clients desire. We utilize online channels such as search, display, and e-mail, as well as offline models including call center phone verification.About Ben Jen Holdings Ben Jen Holdings is a full-service startup and small business consultancy and investment firm. We work with entrepreneurs and startups in their seed, growth, and mature stages, to help them succeed.Press Contacts:Shaan Patel(866) 839-5155spatel@benjenholdings.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.