Art exhibition in the PAKS Gallery in Vienna

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- 29. January 2019Vienna / PAKS Gallery The PAKS Gallery in Vienna is pleased to show new artworks by artists such as Tanja Playner , Wendy Yeo, Lisa Levasseur, Galyna Moskvitina and Edoardo Fortunato Rusconi, as well as new represented artists such as Jung Ching Hsiau, Ruth Bloch and Howard Harris. To present Garry Hopkins and some new artists from the PAKS Gallery."In the exhibition, we have managed to bring together a wide range of the international art market, which we offer to the Austrian public as well as traveling art-lovers" - says Heinz Playner, Director of the PAKS Gallery.The exhibition features some artworks by the well-known pop art artist Tanja Playner.Emotions, colorful colors and black and white body in the artworks are her trademark. Her artworks are an indication of the relevance of communicating positive emotions in modern society. With her artworks, the artist conveys the importance of positive emotions in art as well as in the world of digitization.Artworks by Hsiau Jungching from Taiwan provide a glimpse into Asian modern art. For Hsiau Jungching perfection is important. For the creation of his caligraphs, everything must have the exact position, the pen and ink must be sharp enough and the lines must have the right momentum to reach the metaphysical area or Zen painting. He allows strokes, turns them into symbols with the emotional impulse of his subconscious. His works of art are a form of communication between the sheet and the hand that expresses his inner world. Artworks by Hsiau Jungching have been shown in numerous exhibitions in museums, art fairs and galleries.The PAKS Gallery also shows artworks by Erica Fromme from Germany. In her art she plays with the colors and objects of her life. She perpetuates part of her story with the artwork. The positive playful effect that never gets boring when viewed is her trademark. Her works of art have been shown in numerous international exhibitions.The artist Lisa Levasseur from Canada shows how she deals with recycling. For the creation of her artwork she uses the plastic bottles. What comes out of it, one can only admire. The plastic bottles are changed, fixed on the canvas and painted over. The artist creates an aesthetic work of art from one side, on the other hand she reminds everyone of the important role of a clean environment.Artwork by Wendy Yeo shows an elegant composition of calm. At the same time you can see the movement of the water and the fish. It draws the eyes of the beholder to see the artwork again and again. The choice of colors has a constructive and calming effect and shows a perfect symbiosis between Asian and European cultures.PAKS Gallery is also pleased to expand Sculpture's sector, offering metal sculptures by Ruth Bloch, reminiscent of Giacometti from one side, and airborne iron balloons showing lightness from the other side. In the glass sculpture sector, clear glass sculptures with glass paintings, as well as human figuration by Aysen Savci, can be seen. Lightness and graceful shapes show sculptures by Veronika Psotkova.The exhibition will be on display until 18 April at the PAKS Gallery in Vienna.



