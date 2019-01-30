Heavy Hitters Announces Six Lucky Hires for the Best Weed Job on the Block

New Brand Ambassadors – The Originals – Get Paid to Smoke Cannabis and Travel

MAMMOTH , CALIFORNIA, USA, January 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heavy Hitters , the original THC vape cartridge from Southern California, announced today its newly hired team of The Originals – Heavy Hitters’ own brand ambassadors. Announced last fall and receiving media coverage from the likes of INSIDER, Thrillist and Now This, the campaign sought to find unique passionate cannabis enthusiasts who embody what it means to be an original. The lucky six will get paid to travel to cool music and lifestyle events, actively showcasing the brand through their passions and skills and, of course, smoke weed. The squad was selected from across the country in a contest to find the most passionate Heavy Hitters fans, who also happen to be avid social media buffs. Each applied online with their video resumes, and were hired to jump in and start sharing their love of the Heavy Hitters brand starting today.The pay? $1200 per month, plus $500 in Heavy Hitters product credit. The perks? Attending some of California’s hottest festivals and events, all while spreading the love of Heavy Hitters and enjoying the tasty vape brand with friends, old and new.Here’s a look at the new crew of The Originals. Full bios available here . An array of photos available here • DJ Wu from Riverside, is a DJ and music producer. @real_djwu and on Soundcloud at www.soundcloud.com/real_djwu • Sarina, who hails from San Francisco, is a visual artist. Sarina @_sarinaca and Your Highness on YouTube• BG Sandino from LA is the founder of Kush Tube and considers himself a cannabis connoisseur who loves making music. @bgsandino and Kush Tube@therealkushtube• MsKottonmouf (Yaya) from LA co-owns a cannabis streetwear brand called Kottonmouf Clothing. This brand is all about marijuana and you're going to definitelyKNOW THAT when you see the designs. @mskottonmouf16 and designs at www.kottonmoufclothing.com/ • TiigerLily from Joshua Tree says cannabis is a great way for her to enhance her flow arts and wire wrap jewelry-making. @tiig3rlily and @wireweavedreams• Coco Hoyne, from Chicago but now living in LA, works for S Factor, a pole dance studio and does tarot card reading @coco.neoamerickanaAbout Heavy HittersThe original high-potency vape cartridge, from Southern California, Heavy Hitters boasts True Ceramic cartridges with cold-filtered distillate for the best vaping experience available. Smokers love Heavy Hitters for its best-tasting oil and most enjoyable high. Heavy Hitters' signature cold-filtering purifies the oil beyond standard distillation, resulting in a consistent ultra-potent cannabis oil, and a better experience for you. True Ceramic cartridges yield none of the harmful wick components of standard cartridges, instead relying on high-quality ceramic throughout the heating element to ensure no harmful byproducts, and an even dose. Bearing the Clean Cannabis Guarantee seal, Heavy Hitters proudly meets or exceeds all California standards for cannabis excellence and safety.# # #



