Nano technology, solving the bio-availability problem with traditional calcium supplements

Research is showing that nano calcium is safe and effective in helping prevent and assist in the improvement of osteoporosis.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the last 10 years research and development of the World’s first 3D nano-pulveriser technology leading to the successful production of Nano Calcium Essential.This is the only technology available in the World that allows organic and inorganic materials to be manufactured through the ultrapure classification system opening up a new chapter in the management of dietary supplementation. For the future Nanova Tech will be developing other nano-related products using this unique manufacturing process that will continue to enhance health and well-being.Further safety studies are proving that nano calcium is safe and effective in the pursuit of optimal health Huang, Sherry & Ching Chen, Jin & Wei Hsu, Chin & Chang, Walter. (2009). Effects of nano calcium carbonate and nano calcium citrate on toxicity in ICR mice and on bone mineral density in an ovariectomized mice model. Nanotechnology. 20. 375102. 10.1088/0957-4484/20/37/375102. Taking calcium supplements can reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis, but they are not readily absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract. Nanotechnology is expected to resolve this problem. In the present study, we examined whether the bioavailability of calcium carbonate and calcium citrate can be improved by reducing the particle size. The morphology of nano calcium carbonate and nano calcium citrate was characterized by dynamic laser-light scattering (DLS), field-emission scanning electron microscopy (FE-SEM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). The measurements obtained from DLS, FE-SEM and TEM were comparable. Acute and sub-chronic toxicity tests were performed to establish the safety of these products after oral administration. The no-observed-adverse-effect levels of nano calcium carbonate and nano calcium citrate were 1.3 and 2.3 g kg(-1) body weight, respectively. The results of our in vivo studies indicate that administering nano calcium carbonate and nano calcium citrate can enhance the serum calcium concentration and maintain the whole-body bone mineral density in ovariectomized mice. These data suggest that nano calcium carbonate and nano calcium citrate are more bioavailable than micro calcium carbonate and micro calcium citrate, respectively.Nano Calcium, the most bioavailable calcium on the market is shipping for free in North America. Buy today and save!



